NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Connor Reichman

The Fieldcrest boys basketball team is having one of the best seasons in the history of a perennially strong Knights program.

Fieldcrest is 26-1 overall and 9-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference. The Knights are just three wins away from matching the program record for wins with four regular season games left.

Senior Connor Reichman has played a key role for the Knights this winter.

Last week, he helped Fieldcrest to three more wins.

Reichman had nine points in a win over Ridgeview, scored 22 points in a win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and had 17 points in a win over Normal U-High.

“Connor was instrumental in us earning wins last week,” Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn said. “His defense has been really good and his shot making was especially key in our win at Normal U-High. I love his intelligence and work ethic. Connor is a great leader.”

For his performance, Reichman was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Reichman answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball?

Reichman: I was 5.

What do you enjoy about playing basketball?

Reichman: Teammates and competing.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Reichman: Teammates and a lot of time practicing.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Reichman: Hawaii because I like water and the beach.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Reichman: Pizza.

What is a TV show or movie you would never get tired of watching?

Reichman: Friends.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Reichman: LeBron because of the amount of time he has been able to stay elite.

What are your plans after high school?

Reichman: Going to ISU for accounting and a manager spot for the men’s basketball team.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Reichman: I thought I played great. I shot really well and played defense and rebounded the ball well.