L-P girls basketball tops Rochelle: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 54, Rochelle 44: Kaylee Abens and Bailey Pode scored 12 points each to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory Friday in La Salle.

Addie Duttlinger had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for L-P, while Jasmine Garman contributed eight points.

Earlville 44, South Beloit 38: Madyson Olson had 13 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Nevaeh Sansone had nine points and five rebounds for Earlville, while Elizabeth Vazquez contributed six points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 59, LaMoille 28: The Red Raiders picked up a Little Ten Conference victory in LaMoille.

Brayden Klein had nine points, four assists and three rebounds for the Lions, while Tyler Billhorn added seven points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 41: Jozia Johnson and Brady Ruestman scored 13 points each to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Connor Reichman had 11 points for Fieldcrest, while Eddie Lorton contributed nine points.

At Granville: Putnam County edged Roanoke-Benson 45-42 in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal.

In the other consolation semifinal, Halden Hueneburg scored 17 points as St. Bede lost 72-55 to Lowpoint-Washburn. Philip Gray added nine points for the Bruins.

Henry-Senachwine defeated Dwight 59-34 in the ninth-place game behind four players in double figures. Zach Barnes led the Mallards with 14 points, Parker Krafft had 13 points, and Lance Kiesewetter and Carson Rowe added 10 points each.

WRESTLING

At Taylor Ridge: Princeton won a pair of Three Rivers Conference duals, beating Rockridge 57-18 and Sherrard 42-21.

Augustus Swanson (106/113 pounds), Abe Longeville (144), Preston Arkels (157) and Ian Morris (215) each recorded two pins for Princeton.

BOYS BOWLING

At O’Fallon: Mendota senior Landon Bauer wrapped up his season at the IHSA state tournament at St. Clair.

Bauer rolled a six-game series of 1,048, including a 223 high game, to finish 119th.