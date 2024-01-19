LaMoille tops DePue in boys basketball: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille 45, DePue 27: In the latest battle of the Blumhorst coaching brothers, Chance Blumhorst’s Lions defeated Trae Blumhorst’s Little Giants on Thursday in LaMoille.

Tyler Billhorn had 13 points and 16 rebounds for LaMoille, while Connor Deering had 12 points and 16 rebounds and Brayden Klein contributed 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Newman 68, Bureau Valley 61: The Comets rode the 47-point effort by Lucas Simpson to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory over the Storm in Manlius. He scored 16 points in the second quarter to stake the Comets to a 34-21 halftime lead and poured in 25 points in the second half.

Landon Hulsing came up big for the Storm with 30 points, while Corban Chhim added 17.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 58, Newman 55: The Storm rallied from a 5-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Comets at the Storm Cellar Thursday night.

Kate Salisbury led the Storm (12-10, 5-3) with 19 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 87, Black Hawk 73: Qu’amar Hobbs scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in Oglesby.

Scooby Watson and Wade Sims had 18 points each for IVCC (7-10, 2-0 Arrowhead), while Roko Jurasovic added 11 points.

WRESTLING

Sycamore 66, La Salle-Peru 12: The Cavaliers dropped an Interstate 8 Conference dual in Sycamore.

GIRLS BOWLING

Streator 1,234, Mendota 1,108: The Trojans lost at the Elks Club in Streator.