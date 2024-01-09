Hall girls basketball tops Bureau Valley: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 59, Bureau Valley 48: Ella Sterling scored 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

McKenna Christiansen had 13 points for Hall (9-10, 4-1 TRC East), while Charlie Pellegrini and Kennedy Wozniak had eight each.

Kewanee 49, Mendota 28: Ella Martin had nine points, six rebounds and five steals as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Ava Eddy added nine points and three rebounds for Mendota.

Newark, 61, Earlville 21: Madyson Olson had 14 points and three rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Newark.

Seneca 63, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 31: Lauren Harbison scored 16 points as the Mallards fell in a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Kaitlyn Anderson added nine points for Henry.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,269, Kaneland 2,866: Makenzie Hamilton rolled a 644 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore.

Olivia Weber bowled a 591 series for L-P, while Kamryn Oscepinski contributed a 566 series.

SATURDAY RESULT

COED BOWLING

At Savoy: The Mendota boys had three individuals place in the top five to lead the Trojans to the team title at the 12-team Brian Hodge Memorial Tournament.

Mendota racked up 5,723 pins.

Landon Bauer won the individual crown with a 1,266 six-game series, while BJ Bresley finished fourth at 1,171 and Alex Holland took fifth at 1,157.

In the girls tournament, Mendota’s Brisa Bunez and Lauren Holland tied with host Hoopeston to place second in the team standings.

Lauren Holland placed ninth individually.