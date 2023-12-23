St. Bede girls knock off state-ranked Serena: BCR roundup for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Girls basketball

St. Bede 44, Serena 32: The Bruins tipped off the girls-boys doubleheader at Serena with an upset win over the Associated Press Class 1A No. 7-ranked Huskers. It was Serena’s first loss in 11 games.

Ali Bosnich led the Bruins (9-5) with 15 points, Ashlyn Ehm had 13, Ella Hermes had 10 and Lily Bosnich added six.

Putnam County 39, Hall 33: The Panthers defended their home court by defeating the Red Devils in nonconference play at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville.

Maggie Richetta had 13 points and eight rebounds, Ava Hatton had 12 points and nine rebounds and Gabby Doyle added nine points for PC, which improved to 13-3.

• Princeton 55, Joliet Catholic 48: The Tigresses closed out the Lady Pirates Holiday Tournament at Ottawa by defeating the Angels in Friday’s seventh-place game. Keighley Davis, who was named to the all-tournament team, led PHS (12-4) with 19 points and Miyah Fox added 15.

Boys basketball

Normal U-High 54, Princeton 39: The Pioneers beat the Tigers for the second straight year, this time in Normal. Noah LaPorte led the Tigers with 17 points and Jordan Reinhardt added nine.

Riverdale 70, Bureau Valley 67: The Rams’ Jake Willems made a deep 3-pointer with four seconds left to trip the Storm in a Three Rivers Conference crossover at the Storm Cellar.

Galva 59, La Moille 56: The Lions led for most of the game, but couldn’t hang on in a nonconference game on the road.

For the Lions (3-10), Tyler Billhorn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Martin had 13 points and 10 reounds, Brayden Klein had 11 points and seven assists and Tate Sundberg had nine points, four assists and three steals.

The Lions will host their own tournament after Christmas.

Serena 72, St. Bede 38: The Bruins fell on the road in a nonconference game in Serena. Mason Ross led the Bruins with 17 points.