L-P boys beat Dunlap, St. Bede girls beat Serena: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Boys basketball

La Salle-Peru 75, Dunlap 66: The Cavaliers trailed 36-34 at the half, but doubled up their hosts 22-11 in the third quarter to gain control in a nonconference game at Dunlap.

The Cavs (10-3) return to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Plano Christmas Classic against Mendota.

Serena 72, St. Bede 38: The Bruins fell on the road in a nonconference game in Serena. Mason Ross led the Bruins with 17 points.

Normal U-High 54, Princeton 39: The Pioneers beat the Tigers for the second straight year, this time in Normal. Noah LaPorte led the Tigers with 17 points and Jordan Reinhardt added nine.

Riverdale 70, Bureau Valley 67: The Rams’ Jake Willems made a deep 3-pointer with four seconds left to trip the Storm in a Three Rivers Conference crossover at the Storm Cellar.

Fieldcrest 73, Midland 47: The undefeated Knights improved to 10-0, led by Brady Ruestman’s 20 points while Jordan Heider and Ed Lorton added 14 points each.

Galva 59, La Moille 56: The Lions led for most of the game, but couldn’t hang on in a nonconference game on the road.

For the Lions (3-10), Tyler Billhorn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Martin had 13 points and 10 reounds, Brayden Klein had 11 points and seven assists and Tate Sundberg had nine points, four assists and three steals.

The Lions will host their own tournament after Christmas.

Girls basketball

St. Bede 44, Serena 32: The Bruins tipped off the doubleheader with an upset win over the Associated Press Class 1A No. 7-ranked Huskers. It was Serena’s first loss in 11 games.

Ali Bosnich led the Bruins (9-5) with 15 points, Ashlyn Ehm had 13, Ella Hermes had 10 and Lily Bosnich added six.

Putnam County 39, Hall 33: The Panthers defended their home court by defeating the Red Devils in nonconference play at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville.

Maggie Richetta had 13 points and eight rebounds, Ava Hatton had 12 points and nine rebounds and Gabby Doyle added nine points for PC, which improved to 13-3.

• Princeton 55, Joliet Catholic 48: The Tigresses closed out the Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament at Ottawa by defeating Joliet Catholic in Friday’s seventh-place game. Keighley Davis led PHS (12-4) with 19 points and Miyah Fox added 15.