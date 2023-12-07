IVCC tops No. 21 Danville: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 79, Danville 72: Wade Sims scored 25 points Wednesday to lead the Eagles to a victory over the NJCAA Division II No. 21-ranked Jaguars in a nonconference game in Oglesby.

Scooby Watson scored 20 points for IVCC (5-6), while Roko Jurasovic added 11 points.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,290, Ottawa 2,867: The Cavaliers remained undefeated with an Interstate 8 Conference win at Detorre Lanes in Ottawa.

Anna Ricci rolled a 601 series for L-P, while Kamryn Oscepinski contributed a 562 series.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 63, Amboy 30: Ryan Browder had 16 points and three assists to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Amboy.

Griffin Cook had 15 points and four assists for Earlville (7-0), while Oliver Munoz contributed 14 points.

COED BOWLING

At Peru: St. Bede and Hall-Putnam County split at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.

Kaiden Kenny rolled a 613 series to lead the Red Devils to a 2,847-2,753 victory in the boys match. Bryce Smith added a 583 series for Hall-PC.

Haiden Ator led the Bruins with a 579 series.

In the girls match, Aubree Acuncius bowled a 504 series to help the Bruins to a 2,449-1,977 victory. Maddy Fabish contributed a 443 series for St. Bede.

Payton Miller had a 344 series for the Red Devils.

BOYS BOWLING

Kaneland 3,252, La Salle-Peru 3,046: The Cavaliers suffered an Interstate 8 Conference loss on the road.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris 42, La Salle-Peru 33: Addie Duttlinger scored 10 points as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Morris.

Bailey Pode and Elli Sines added six points each for L-P.