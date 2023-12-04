L-P girls bowling wins Oregon Invite: NewsTribune roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

COED BOWLING

At Oregon: The La Salle-Peru girls racked up 5,485 pins on Saturday to win the Oregon Hawk Invitational.

Senior Makenzie Hamilton led the Cavaliers as she rolled a 1,219 series, while classmate Olivia Weber bowled a 1,155 series.

In the boys meet, Mendota’s Landon Bauer won the individual title as he bowled a 1,298 series.

The Trojans placed third in the team standings with 5,512 pins to finish behind Oregon (5,756) and Dixon (5,693). La Salle-Peru (5,115) was fifth and Hall-Putnam County (4,581) was eighth among the 10 teams.

Kooper Novak had a 1,105 series for Mendota, while Paxton Bauer contributed a 1,084 series.

Kaiden Kenny led the Red Devils with a 1,117 series, while Aaron Siebert paced the Cavaliers with a 1,101 series.

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Spring Valley: La Salle-Peru, Mendota and Fieldcrest won their pool play openers in the Colmone Classic.

The Cavaliers beat Bureau Valley 64-37 in the Black Pool. Josh Senica had 21 points and 15 rebound to lead L-P, while Seth Adams scored 17 points and Jack Jereb added 13 points. Corban Chhim had 13 points to lead the Storm.

The Trojans edged Pontiac 65-54 in the White Pool. Izaiah Nanez scored 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists for Mendota, while Cale Strouss added 15 points.

The Knights defeated Princeton 61-56 in the Gray Pool. Brady Ruestman scored 22 points to pace Fieldcrest, while Jordan Heider had 15 points and six assists and Connor Reichman contributed 10 points. Noah LaPorte scored 20 points for the Tigers, while Wyatt Koning added 17 and Daniel Sousa had 12 points.

Also Saturday, Hall beat St. Bede 52-43 in the Red Pool.

Amboy 51, LaMoille 42: Brayden Klein scored 16 points as the Lions fell in a nonconference game in LaMoille.

Tyler Billhorn added 13 points for LaMoille.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 48, Midland 33: Ali Bosnich scored 21 points to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ella Hermes added nine points for St. Bede.

Putnam County 46, Mendota 13: Maggie Richetta scored 20 points as the Panthers rolled to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Ava Hatton scored 18 points for Putnam County (8-1).

Bureau Valley 54, West Carroll 39: Kate Salisbury scored 13 points to help the Storm to a victory at the Amboy Shootout.

Lynzie Cady had 12 points for Bureau Valley (5-3), while Libby Endress added 10 points.

Sycamore 63, La Salle-Peru 35: Addie Duttlinger had 13 points and eight rebounds as the Cavaliers lost their Interstate 8 Conference opener in Sycamore.

Kaylee Abens added seven points for L-P.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 80, Kennedy King 77: Wade Sims scored 26 points to help the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Chicago.

Trysten Riddle had 18 points and Scooby Watson added 15 points.

WRESTLING

At Rockford: La Salle-Peru’s Reegan Kellett placed third in the 132-pound bracket at Rockford East’s Giardini Invitational.

Kellett won his first two matches by pin. After losing in the semifinals, he bounced back to pin United Township’s Xavier Marolf in 59 seconds in the third-place match.

Also for L-P, Jentz Watson finished sixth at 150 and Caeden Small was seventh at 190.

The Cavaliers finished 16th among the 24 teams.

At Seneca: St. Bede’s Logan Pineda placed second at 150 pounds in the Seneca Invitational.

Pineda won his first match by fall then won by 9-2 decision in the semifinals before losing to Clifton Central’s Evan Cox 9-6 in the title match.

The Bruins placed 13th among the 17 teams.

At Princeton: La Salle-Peru’s Kiely Domyancich won her bracket at a girls tournament in Princeton, while teammate Danica Scoma finished just one win shy of a medal.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Assumption: The Peru Catholic seventh grade team will play in the IESA Class 1A third-place game after going 1-1 on Saturday.

Peru Catholic beat Champaign St. Matthew 23-20 in overtime in the quarterfinals before losing 27-20 to Kinderhook Western in the semifinals.

Bernadette Larsen scored eight points to lead Peru Catholic in the quarterfinal. Peru Catholic trailed 11-4 after the first quarter but outscored St. Matthew 6-1 in the second, 3-2 in the third and 6-5 in the fourth to force overtime.

In the semifinal, Lucy Burkart scored eight points for Peru Catholic, while Larsen added seven.

Peru Catholic (16-3) will play Sigel St. Michael’s (20-3) in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

At Riverton: The Putnam County seventh grade team will play for third place in the IESA Class 2A state tournament after going 1-1 on Saturday.

Putnam County beat Indian Creek 23-17 in the quarterfinal before lost 28-27 to undefeated Springfield Calvary in the semifinal.

Hannah Heiberger scored eight points to lead PC in the quarterfinal. PC led 6-4 at halftime then outscored Indian Creek 12-6 in the third quarter.

In the semifinal, McKlay Gensini scored a game-high 19 points. PC trailed 21-8 at halftime before outscoring Calvary 8-0 in the third quarter and 11-7 in the fourth to nearly complete the comeback.

Putnam County (20-4) plays Mt. Pulaski (20-7) in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Thursday.