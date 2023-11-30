L-P boys bowling tops Ottawa: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,013, Ottawa 2,732: Emerson Vasquez rolled a 617 series to lead the Cavaliers to a victory in an Interstate 8 Conference match at Dettore’s Town Lanes in Ottawa.

Aiden McCray bowled a 554 series for L-P, while Joey Patyk contributed a 495 series.

WRESTLING

At Plano: Mendota went 1-2 in a quadrangular in Plano.

The Trojans beat Mooseheart 63-0 and lost to Coal City (60-6) and Plano (76-6).

Against Mooseheart, Trayvon Rucker (132 pounds), Cole Kleckner (138), Gavin Evans (150) and Corbin Furar (157) all won by pin, while Gavin Stevenson (113) won by 10-6 decision.

Evans recorded a pin at 144 against Coal City, while Rucker won by pin against Plano.

At Ottawa: La Salle-Peru won nine of its 10 matches at the Ottawa Girls Scramble.

Sarah Lowery recorded three pins, Ryiana McCrary had two pins, Danica Scoma was 2-1 with two pins and Kiely Domyancich was 2-0 with a pin and a 4-2 decision.

Princeton’s Heather Heider and Katelynn Hartmann each went 2-0, while Rylee Backes, Jadeyn Klingenberg, Izzy Gibson and Josie Leone each went 1-1.