2023 NewsTribune Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Brooklynn Guelde, Earlville, sr., S: Guelde finished her career with another strong season. She ranked sixth in the area in assists at 6.2 per set. She also contributed 1.1 kills, 2.3 digs and 0.5 aces per set. The unanimous All-Little Ten Conference pick helped the Red Raiders to 26 wins.
Lauren Harbison, Henry-Senachwine, jr., S: Harbison successfully directed the Mallards’ offense and contributed on defense. She ranked third in the area in assists at 6.9 per set and averaged 3.7 digs per set, which ranked just outside the top 10 in the area. The All-Tri-County Conference first-team pick helped Henry to 22 wins and a second-place finish in the TCC Tournament.
Maggie Richetta, Putnam County, sr., MH: The 2023 NewsTribune Girls Volleyball Player of the Year was a force all over the court for the Panthers. She was second in the area in kills (3.4 per set) and blocks (0.9 per set), third in digs (4.7 per set) and tied for seventh in aces (0.6 per set). The Tri-County Conference Player of the Year led the Panthers to 23 wins and a regional final.
Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley, sr., S: Salisbury was the only area player to be unanimously selected to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division team. She was top 10 in the area in assists at 5.8 per set and also contributed 1.2 kills, 1.7 digs and 0.5 blocks per set.
Marissa Sanchez, La Salle-Peru, sr., L: Sanchez made it tough for opposing teams to put the ball down against the Cavaliers as she finished second in the area in digs at 5.8 per set. The honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference pick helped L-P to 30 wins and a regional title.
Addison Urbanski, La Salle-Peru, sr., S/RS: Urbanski excelled in all areas for the Cavaliers. She finished top 10 in the area in assists (4.9 per set), kills (2.6 per set) and blocks (0.8 per set) while also contributing 3.2 digs and 0.4 aces per set. She was voted to the All-Interstate 8 Conference first team.
Allie Wiesenhofer, Fieldcrest, sr., OH: Wiesenhofer put an exclamation point on a stellar career. She led the area in kills at 3.9 per set and ranked 10th in digs (3.8 per set) while helping the Knights to 29 wins and a regional title. Wiesenhofer was unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference for the third year in a row.
SECOND TEAM
Kaitlyn Anderson, Henry-Senachwine, jr., MH
Ali Bosnich, St. Bede, sr., MH
Reanna Brant, Mendota, sr., MH
Natasha Faber-Fox, Princeton, sr., S
Kaylin Rients, Fieldcrest, sr., MH
Katie Sowers, La Salle-Peru, sr., S/RS
Megan Wasilewski, Putnam County, sr., S
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaylee Abens, La Salle-Peru, sr., DS; Aubree Acuncius, St. Bede, sr., S; Taylor Coutts, Hall, sr., S; Aubrey Duttlinger, La Salle-Peru, fr., OH; Bella Fortner, Fieldcrest, sr., S; Miyah Fox, Princeton, sr., L, Ellie Harp, Princeton, jr., OH; Lilly Leifheit, Mendota, sr., L; Nevaeh Sansone, Earlville, sr., OH; Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley, sr., OH; Kaitlin White, Fieldcrest, sr., OH