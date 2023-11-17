St. Bede, Hall earn first wins: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Bede 47, Pontiac 45: The Bruins rallied from a 15-point deficit to earn their first victory of the season Thursday at the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off in Pontiac.
Ali Bosnich scored 22 points to lead St. Bede, while Ashlyn Ehm had 13 points.
Hall 49, Herscher 30: Charlie Pellegrini drained six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Red Devils to their first win of the season at the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca.
McKenna Christiansen had 10 points for Hall, while Ella Sterling and Kennedy Wozniak added eight points each.
The Red Devils led 47-18 after three quarters.
Fieldcrest 55, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 12: Kaitlin White scored 22 points to help the Knights to a victory at the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Flanagan.
Macy Gochanour scored 11 points for Fieldcrest (3-0), while Terilynn Timmerman contributed nine points.
Mendota 23, Streator 16: The Trojans picked up their first win of the season in the Bronze Pool game in the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
Elgin 48, Earlville 44 (2OT): Madyson Olson poured in 31 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals as the Red Raiders came up short in double overtime at the IMSA tournament.
Jessie Miller had eight points and four rebounds for Earlville, while Addie Scherer added four points and eight boards.
BOYS BOWLING
Rock Island 3,084, La Salle-Peru 2,905: Zach Quick rolled a 561 series as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match at the Super Bowl in Peru.
Aaron Siebert added a 537 series for L-P.