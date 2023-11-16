2023 NewsTribune Boys Soccer All-Area Team

Ryan Browder, Earlville, sr., MF: Browder was a defensive standout for the Red Raiders, helping Earlville to a 14-5-1 record and a second-place finish in the Little Ten Conference Tournament. He had six goals and two assists. Browder was unanimous All-LTC.
Cesar Casas, Mendota, fr., MF: Casas made a splash in his first high school season, scoring 24 goals and dishing out six assists. The second-team All-Three Rivers Conference pick helped the Trojans to 21 wins and a fifth straight regional title.
David Casas, Mendota, jr., MF: Casas helped control the middle for Mendota. He had seven goals and seven assists. Casas was the only unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference selection.
Griffin Cook, Earlville, sr., MF/F: Cook was one of the area’s top offensive players as he was able to score and set up his teammates. He scored an area-best 36 goals and had 17 assists. He was unanimous All-Little Ten Conference for the second year in a row and IHSSCA All-Sectional.
Johan Cortez, Mendota, so., MF: Cortez set a school record for assists in a season with 24. He could score as well, putting in 23 goals. Cortez was named All-Three Rivers Conference.
Isaac Diaz, Mendota, fr., F: Diaz made an impact in his first high school season, scoring a team-high 31 goals and recording nine assists. The second-team All-Three Rivers Conference pick had four goals and an assist in three postseason games to help Mendota to a fifth straight regional title.
Trenton Fruit, Earlville, sr., F: Fruit scored 13 goals and dished out 12 assists to help Earlville to a 14-5-1 record and a second-place finish in the Little Ten Conference Tournament and a third-place finish in the LTC regular season. He was unanimously voted All-LTC.
Brayan Gonzalez, La Salle-Peru, sr., MF: Gonzalez was the Cavaliers’ top offensive weapon, scoring 23 goals and dishing out five assists. He was named All-Interstate 8 Conference and IHSSCA All-Sectional.
Rylee Hernandez, La Salle-Peru, sr., D: Herandez was a strong defensive player for the Cavaliers. He was voted All-Interstate 8 Conference and honorable mention IHSSCA All-Sectional. Hernandez also added two goals and an assist as he helped L-P to a 10-10 record.
Mauricio Martinez, Mendota, jr., D: Martinez played a key role in Mendota recording 15 shutouts and allowing only 16 goals in 26 games. He had a goal and three assists. Martinez was a second-team selection in the All-Three Rivers Conference.
Francisco Moreno, DePue-Hall, sr., F: Moreno was one of the top players in the Little Ten Conference once again, earning unanimous All-LTC honors for the third year in a row. He scored 16 goals for the Little Giants.
Izaiah Nanez, Mendota, sr., D: The 2023 NewsTribune Boys Soccer Player of the Year was the leader for Mendota, helping the Trojans to a 21-3-2 record and their fifth consecutive regional championship. The first-team All-Three Rivers Conference pick had three goals and two assists.
Honorable Mention: Gabriel Cano, DePue-Hall, so., D; Landon Davis, Princeton, so., GK; Easton Fruit, Earlville, jr., MF; Kaleb Kleckner, Mendota, sr., D; Antonio Martinez, La Salle-Peru, sr., MF; Ismael Mejia, La Salle-Peru, fr., MF; Ramiro Palacios, Mendota, so., MF