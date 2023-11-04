2023 NewsTribune Boys Golf All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Owen Aughenbaugh, Mendota, sr.: Aughenbaugh finished top five in the area in average at 40.7. He was a five-time meet medalist, placed fifth at the Princeton Invitational and eighth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Aughenbaugh was First-Team All-TRC.
Landen Plym, Hall, jr: The 2023 NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year led the area with a 37.7 average, which was nearly two strokes better than any other golfer. He won the La Salle-Peru and Princeton invitationals, was runner-up at the Riverdale and Kewanee invites, placed third at the Class 1A Woodland Regional and finished fourth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.
Michael Milota, La Salle-Peru, jr: Milota paced the Cavaliers with a 42 average. He was honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference. Milota carded an 84 at the Class 2A Sycamore Regional to advance to the Freeport Sectional.
Wyatt Novotny, Bureau Valley, so.: Novotny was the only area golfer to qualify for state, placing fifth at the Class 1A Riverdale Regional and sixth at the Sherrard Sectional. He made the cut for the second day of the state tournament and placed 64th. Novotny had a 39.4 average, placed third at the Rock Falls and Princeton invites and fifth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.
Carson Rowe, Henry-Senachwine, so.: Rowe had the third-best average in the area at 40.5. He placed second in the Midland Invitational, tied for second in the Tri-County Conference Meet and placed ninth at the Class 1A Woodland Regional to advance to the Sherrard Sectional. Rowe shot an 82 at the sectional to finish one stroke shy of a state berth.
Luke Tunnell, St. Bede, sr.: Tunnell emerged as the Bruins’ No. 1 golfer, finishing with a 41.5 average. He shot a 79 at the Tri-County Conference Meet to win the individual title while leading the Bruins to the team championship. Tunnell shot an 86 at the Class 1A Woodland Regional to advance to the Sherrard Sectional.
HONORABLE MENTION
Landen Birdsley, jr., Bureau Valley; Aaden Browder, fr., Earlville; Ryan Browder, sr., Bureau Valley; Nathan Buchanan, jr., Fieldcrest; Jacob Diaz, jr., Hall; Brody Harrt, so., Mendota; Tyson Phillips, sr., Princeton; Logan Potthoff, sr., St. Bede; Ryan Slingsby, sr., St. Bede.