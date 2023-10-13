NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

GIRLS SWIMMING
La Salle-Peru co-op 91, Geneseo 9: Sam Nauman and Finley Jobst each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays Thursday as the Cavaliers cruised to a victory at L-P.
Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.65) and the 500 freestyle (5:43.4), while Jobst took first in the 50 freestyle (27.87 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:08.85).
Nauman and Jobst swam with Emma Short and Clara Guglielmetti to win the 200 medley relay (2:05.19). Jobst teamed with Short, Guglielmetti and Kailey Goetsch to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.39). Nauman swam with Goetsch, Anna Weitl and Lily Miller to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.19).
Goetsch won the 200 freestyle (2:17.59), Guglielmetti claimed the 100 freestyle (1:01.61), Miller took the 100 backstroke (1:12.59) and Short won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.22).
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Peru: La Salle-Peru had the individual winner in the boys and girls races in a dual against St. Bede at Baker Lake.
In the girls race, Ashlee Lord ran the 5,000-meter course in 21:57, while teammates Anya De La Luz (22:45), Yoselin Carlos (26:41), Lylian Pabian (26:42) and Gabriela Gonzalez (27:29) rounded out the top five.
In the boys race, Adam Kasperski won in 18:09, while L-P’s Griffin Hammers (19:21), Braylin Bond (20:05) and Kevin Rynke (20:07) and St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic (20:49) rounded out the top five.
VOLLEYBALL
Fieldcrest 2, Lexington 0: Allie Wiesenhofer had 11 kills and 11 digs to lead the Knights to a 25-23, 25-17 win in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Minonk.
Macy Gochanour had 13 assists for Fieldcrest (25-5, 9-3 HOIC), while Bella Fortner contributed nine assists and two aces.
Earlville 2, Serena 0: Brooklynn Guelde had 16 digs, 15 assists and three kills to help the Red Raiders to a 25-21, 25-18 victory in a Little Ten Conference match in Serena.
Hannah Pfaff had 12 digs and five kills for Earlville, while Ryleigh Dixon had nine points and Mady Olson contributed five kills.
Newman 2, Princeton 0: Caroline Keutzer had six kills and three blocks as the Tigresses lost 26-24, 27-25 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 21 assists, six points and four digs for Princeton (16-16-1, 6-4), while Keighley Davis had five kills and two blocks.
At Varna: No. 6-seeded St. Bede lost 25-17, 26-24 to No. 1 Seneca in the third-place match of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Midland High School.
In the consolation final, No. 5 Putnam County lost 25-20, 22-25, 29-27 to Woodland.
Megan Wasilewski had 22 assists and 13 digs for the Panthers (16-9-1), while Maggie Richetta had 13 digs, nine kills, six aces and four blocks.
Kewanee 2, Hall 1: The Red Devils fell 25-16, 15-25, 25-19 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.
Somonauk 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-4, 25-5 in a Little Ten Conference match in Somonauk.
BOYS SOCCER
Streator 1, La Salle-Peru 0 (PKs): After playing to a scoreless tie after regulation, the Cavaliers were outscored 3-2 in penalty kicks in a nonconference loss in Streator.