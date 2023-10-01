NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

CROSS COUNTRY
At Streator: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson and Dagen Setchell finished one-two in the 3-mile boys race in the La Salle County Invitational on Saturday at Westwood Golf Course.
Kelson finished in 16:22, while Setchell crossed the line in 17:08.6.
The Trojans finished third with 72 points. Ottawa won with 40 and La Salle-Peru finished second with 48.
Adam Kasperski (17:17.3), Braylin Bond (17:40.5) and Griffin Hammers (17:48) finished four-five-six for the Cavaliers.
In the girls race, L-P had 57 points to finish behind Ottawa (34) and Seneca (42).
Ashlee Lord led the Cavs as she placed second in 20:36.1, while Anya De La Luz was seventh in 21:50.
At Elmwood: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed 30th in 16:53 at the Elmwood Invitational.
Bureau Valley finished 16th in the team standings. Adrian Gallardo led the Storm by finishing 66th in 18:16.2.
In the girls’ race, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips was 65th in 21:44.7. The Knights finished 18th as a team.
At Peoria: The Princeton girls placed 33rd in the Patriot Invitational at Detweiller Park.
Ruby Acker led the Tigresses by placing 122nd in 21:32, while Payton Frueh was 127th in 21:41.
In the boys race, the Tigers finished 42nd, led by Augustus Swanson, who placed 167th in 17:46.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 2, Quincy Notre Dame 2: The Trojans played to a draw with QND on the final day of the Great River Classic in Burlington, Iowa.
Cesar Casas and Isaac Diaz each scored a goal for Mendota (17-2-2).
La Salle-Peru 5, Serena 2: The Cavaliers trailed 2-1 in the second half before scoring the game’s final four goals to earn a nonconference victory in Serena.
VOLLEYBALL
At Orion: Princeton placed sixth at the Orion tournament.
The Tigresses went 1-2 in pool play with a 21-8, 15-21, 21-17 win over Monmouth United and losses to Orion (21-15, 21-6) and United Township (11-21, 21-19, 21-11).
Monmouth-Roseville beat Princeton 21-15, 20-22, 21-14 in the fifth-place match.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 73 assists, 22 points, four aces, 16 digs and two blocks for Princeton (12-13-1), while Miyah Fox contributed 29 digs, 26 points and three aces.
Fox was named to the all-tournament team.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 3, Kankakee 0: Tyler Marconi scored two goals to help the Eagles to a win in La Salle.
Tyrese Baijnath had a goal and two assists for IVCC (8-2-1), while Rodrigo Rochete had an assist and Colin Hart made five saves.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
At Cicero: IVCC went 1-1 at Morton College, losing to the host Panthers (25-11, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22) and beating Prairie State (25-15, 25-9, 25-10).
Against Morton, Ella Sibert put down 11 kills and had two blocks, while Katie Bates had 29 assists and 12 digs.
Bates had 23 assists and nine digs against Prairie State, while Brea Konwinski contributed 11 kills.
LATE FRIDAY
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
At Normal: IVCC freshman Christian Yepsen, a Princeton graduate, ran a personal best 34:11.62 in the 8K race at the Heartland Invitational.
Zviko Bingura (35:13.49), Tafara Kaguru (37:22.32) and Shingai Manyonga (38:11.63) all ran personal bests for the Eagles.
Putnam County alumnus Azael Vargas rounded IVCC’s scorers by running a 39:52.44.
Hall graduate Yovanna Reyes ran a 28:37.41 in the women’s 5K.
For Sauk Valley, Princeton graduate Lexi Bohms ran a 22:20.78, while Bureau Valley graduate Jillian Hulsing ran a 25:34.29.