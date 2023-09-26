NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 25

VOLLEYBALL
Earlville 2, Midland 1: Brooklyn Guelde had 26 assists and 11 digs to help the Red Raiders to a 24-26, 25-20, 25-14 nonconference victory in Varna.
Nevaeh Sansone and Bailey Miller each put down 10 kills for Earlville, while Mady Olson contributed 15 points, two aces and 11 digs.
St. Bede 2, Seneca 0: The Bruins won 27-25, 25-15 in a Tri-County Conference match in Peru.
BOYS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 3, Morris 1: The Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.
BOYS GOLF
At DeKalb: La Salle-Peru finished sixth among the six teams in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at Kishwaukee Country Club.
The Cavaliers carded a 376. Ottawa won with a 322.
Michael Milota led L-P with a 92, while Riley Cetwinski shot a 93, Will McLaughlin had a 94 and Anthony Ambler added a 97.
GIRLS GOLF
Geneseo 179, La Salle-Peru 228: Allie Thome shot a 44 as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match at Geneseo Country Club.
Also scoring for L-P were Sophia Chiu (53), Delani Duggan (60) and Albiona Useini (71).
At Earlville: Earlville’s Chesney Auter shot a 98 to place second in the Earlville Invitational at Earlville Country Club.
Also for the Red Raiders, Rylee Hill carded a 130 and Mya Ramey had a 147.
At Sherrard: Princeton finished second and Bureau Valley was third in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Frye Lake Golf Club.
Sherrard won with a 216, followed by Princeton (238) and Bureau Valley (275).
Addie Carr led Princeton with a 55, while Ava Morton shot a 58, Reese Reviglio had a 62 and Addie Hecht added a 63.
For the Storm, Michaela Noder shot a 66, Abigail Wall had a 67, Rashida Martin had a 70 and Katrina Wahl had a 72.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rochelle 4, Mendota 1: Ella Lewis and Lidia Hernandez won 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles for the Trojans’ lone victory in Mendota.
SUNDAY RESULTS
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 2, Rock Valley 0: Tyler Marconi had a goal and an assist to help the Eagles to a victory in Rockford.
Jasiel Watson scored a goal for IVCC (7-2-1), while Colin Hart made six saves.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
IVCC 5, Lake County 4: The Eagles earned a win at the L-P Sports Complex.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Rock Valley 10, IVCC 0: The Eagles were shut out in Rockford.