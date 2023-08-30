NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
La Salle-Peru def. Bloomington 25-18, 25-11: Marissa Sanchez had 14 digs and 11 points to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory Tuesday in Bloomington.
Addison Urbanski had nine assists and six kills for L-P (5-2), while Katie Sowers added nine assists and five kills.
Bureau Valley def. Mendota 19-25, 25-18, 25-18: Emma Stabler put down 11 kills to go along with 12 digs and six points to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Kinley Canady had seven kills, three blocks, eight points and an ace for BV (3-4, 1-0 TRC East), while Kate Salisbury contributed 24 assists, five kills, eight digs, eight points and three aces.
Laylie Denault had 11 digs, six kills and two aces for the Spikers, while Lilly Leifheit had 21 digs and an ace.
Henry-Senachwine def. Stark County 25-13, 25-15: Lauren Harbison had 12 points, 11 assists and seven digs to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Toulon.
Harper Schrock had six kills and a block for Henry, while Brooklyn Thompson had seven digs, five kills and three points.
Indian Creek def. LaMoille 25-8, 25-21: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference match in LaMoille.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
IVCC def. Kishwaukee 25-12, 25-11, 25-21: Ella Sibert put down eight kills as the Eagles opened Arrowhead Conference play with a win in Oglesby.
Emma Garretson (seven kills), Erica Antle (six kills), Camryn Piscia (five kills) and Olivia Shetterly (four kills) contributed at the net, while Katie Bates had 25 assists. Neely Hougas led the defense with 10 digs for IVCC (5-1).
GIRLS GOLF
St. Bede 228, La Salle-Peru 239: Erin Dove shot a 50 to help the Bruins to a nonconference win at Senica’s Oak Ridge in La Salle.
Anna Cyrocki (55), Aleah Epsel (61) and Bella Hagenbauch (62) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.
L-P’s Allie Thome was the medalist with a 45, while Delani Duggan (55), Sophia Chiu (61) and Makenna Zimmer (78) also scored for the Cavaliers.
Princeton 214, Stark County 220: Addie Hecht carded a 50 to earn medalist honors and lead the Tigresses to a nonconference victory at Wyaton Hills in Princeton.
Also for Princeton, Addie Carr had a 53, Halli Peterson had a 54, and Brinley Kloepping added a 57.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 9, Riverdale 2: Cesar Casas scored a hat trick and had two assists to lead the Trojans to a win in Port Byron.
Isaac Diaz also scored three goals and had an assist for Mendota (6-0-1), while Johan Cortez had two goals and an assist. Angel Orozco added a goal.
Serena 5, Princeton 2: The Tigers lost in Serena.
BOYS GOLF
Hall 187, Kewanee 230: Landen Plym shot a 42 to claim medalist honors as the Red Devils earned a Three Rivers Conference win at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Also scoring for Hall were Johnni Escatel (47), Joe Perez (48) and Noah Plym (50).
At Dwight: St. Bede finished second with a 176 in a Tri-County Conference quadrangular at Dwight Country Club.
Dwight won with a 155, while Roanoke-Benson had a 177, and Midland had a 187.
Luke Tunnell led the Bruins with a 41, while Logan Potthoff (43), Abe Wiesbrock (45) and Zach Husser (47) rounded out St. Bede’s scores.
At Port Byron: Mendota carded a 172 to finish second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular.
Riverdale won with a 151. Erie-Prophetstown had a 190.
Grady Jones and Owen Aughenbaugh each shot a 42 for the Trojans, while Dane Doyle carded a 43, and Cale Strouss had a 45.
IVC 174, Henry-Senachwine 180: Carson Rowe carded a 36 to earn medalist honors as the Mallards lost a nonconference match at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.
Jacob Miller and Landon Harbison each had a 47 for Henry, while Ben Meachum added a 50.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mendota 3, Kewanee 2: The Trojans swept the singles action and got a win in doubles to earn a victory in Mendota.
Ella Lewis won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while Natalia Salinas claimed a 7-6, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.
Leah Stamberger and Kylie Goldblatt were 6-7, 6-2, 10-0 winners at No. 2 doubles for the Trojans.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Ottawa: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran a 17:57.75 to win a 3-mile race at Catlin Park by a minute and a half.
Teammate Dagen Setchell finished third in 19:41.38, as the Trojans placed third among the three full teams with 55 points. Ottawa won with 28.
Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado placed seventh in 20:40.47.
In the girls race, Mendota’s Peri Manning was 29th, and Hall’s Evelyn Castelan was 32nd.
At Chillicothe: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran a 21:34.88 to win a 3-mile race at Three Sisters Park.
Five schools competed, but only one had a full team.
H-M’s Sam Nauman was eighth in 25:55.15, while Bureau Valley’s Leah House was 19th.
In the boys race, Bureau Valley finished third with 72 points. Henry was fourth with 96. IVC won with 22.
Adrian Gallardo placed seventh in 19:38.88 for the Storm, while teammate Landon Hulsing was 10th in 19:49.21. The Mallards’ Preston Rowe was 12th in 20:07.21.