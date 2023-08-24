NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

Tyler Marconi scored two goals and had an assist Wednesday as the IVCC men’s soccer team opened the season with a 6-0 victory over Scott at Rotary Park in La Salle.
Jasiel Watson, Tyrese Baijnath, Rodrigo Rochete and Johnathan Cortez scored goals for the Eagles, while Ivan Patricio and Liam Clarkson each had an assist.
Colin Hart and Brayden Albert each had a save as they combined for the shutout.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Scott 3, IVCC 2: The Eagles fell in their season opener at Rotary Park in La Salle.
VOLLEYBALL
Henry-Senachwine def. Galva 22-25, 25-17, 25-14: Kaitlyn Anderson had 12 digs and five kills to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Galva.
Lauren Harbison had 19 assists, Brooklyn Thompson had 14 digs, Taylor Frawley had 10 digs and two aces, and Harper Schrock put down seven kills for Henry.