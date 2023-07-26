Champions crowned at 2023 Ottawa City Rec Tennis Tournament

Earlier this month, Ottawa City Recreation held its 2023 tennis tournament, with competition stretching across 21 divisions.
Here are the division winners, runners-up and consolation champions:
10U boys singles: champion — Javier England; runner-up — Ryland Heaver; consolation — James Aldeman.
10U girls singles: champion — Millyana Heredia; runner-up — Lucy Walker; consolation — Brynn Russell.
10U boys doubles: champion — Beckett Myers and Hudson Allen; runner-up — Marty Cabrera and James Aldeman; consolation — Anthony Kozlowski and Atlee Strow.
10U girls doubles: champion — Millyana Heredia and Sophia Navarro-Kellgren; runner-up — Leah Olesen and Brynn Russell; consolation — Stella Rios and Vivie Walker.
13U boys singles: champion — Kellen Myers; runner-up — Joey Tipple; consolation — Jack Oslanzi.
13U girls singles: champion — Millyana Heredia; runner-up — Ashlyn Olesen; consolation — Mady Olszewski.
13U boys doubles: champion — Joey Tipple and Brogan Cantlin; runner-up — Grant Muenchow and Santiago Duque; consolation — Jude Willet and Jack Oslanzi.
13U girls doubles: champion — Ashlyn Olesen and Mady Govero; runner-up — Mady Olszewski and Emma Treest; consolation — Sophia Navarro-Kellgren and Millyana Heredia.
17U girls singles: champion — Rylee O’Fallon; runner-up — Grace Ferguson; consolation — Emma Cushing.
17U boys singles: champion — Connor Barth; runner-up — Ryan Beck; consolation — Rylan Salas.
17U girls doubles: champion — Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing; runner-up — Makenzie Eichelkraut and Layne Krug.
17U boys doubles: champion — Ryan Beck and Noah Gross; runner-up — Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy; consolation — Chase McConnell and Jonathon Zarbock.
Women’s singles: champion — Ella Marvel; runner-up — Carlie Miller; consolation — Jenna Smithmeyer.
Men’s singles: champion — Aaron Guenther; runner-up — Alex Koziel; consolation — Andrew Bollis.
Men’s Legends singles: champion — Ron Olson; runner-up — Bruce Hilsgren; consolation — John Cheli.
Women’s Legends singles: champion — Abbie Krafft; runner-up — Amy Stumpf.
Men’s Doubles: champion — Aaron Guenther and Matthew Guenther; runner-up — Andrew Bollis and Lucas Healy; consolation — Ethan Krafft and Vadim Cheli.
Women’s doubles: champion — Rylee O’Fallon and Ella Marvel; runner-up — Jenna Smithmeyer and Emma Cushing; consolation — Emma Walker and Isabel Heimsoth.
Family doubles: champion — Adam Gross and Noah Gross; runner-up — Rylee O’Fallon and Pat O’Fallon; consolation — Eric Meyer and Sara Meyer.
Junior family doubles: champion — Kellen Myers and Ryan Myers; runner-up — Brynn Russell and Barry Russell; consolation — Ayden Sexton and Evan Sexton.
Mixed doubles: champion — Aaron Guenther and Tracey O’Fallon; runner-up —Rylee O’Fallon and Adam Gross; consolation — Ron Olson and Paula Atkinson.