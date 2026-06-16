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Bureau Valley’s Logan Philhower named Honorable Mention All-State

Bureau Valley senior Logan Philhower broke his own school record by lowering his ERA to a miniscule 0.84 this season with a 4-2 record and an area-best 89 strikeouts

Bureau Valley senior Logan Philhower broke his own school record by lowering his ERA to a miniscule 0.84 this season with a 4-2 record and an area-best 89 strikeouts. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Bureau Valley’s Logan Philhower is an all-stater again.

The 2026 BCR Player of the Year has received Class 1A Honorable Mention All-State honors from the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association. He broke his own school record by lowering his ERA to a miniscule 0.84 this season with a 4-2 record and an area-best 89 strikeouts.

Philhower became Bureau Valley’s first player named all-state in 2025.

Johnathon Stunkel of Putnam County, Carson Rowe of Henry-Senachwine and Maddux Heitzler of Annawan-Wethersfield were named to the 1A First Team All-State.

Alec Novotny of Ottawa Marquette was named to the Class 2A first team and teammate Anthony Couch earned Honorable Mention honors. They led the Crusaders to a third-place state finish.

Ottawa’s Adam Swanson was named to the Class 3A First Team.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL