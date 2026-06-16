Bureau Valley’s Logan Philhower named Honorable Mention All-State

Bureau Valley senior Logan Philhower broke his own school record by lowering his ERA to a miniscule 0.84 this season with a 4-2 record and an area-best 89 strikeouts. (Shaw Local News Network)

Bureau Valley’s Logan Philhower is an all-stater again.

The 2026 BCR Player of the Year has received Class 1A Honorable Mention All-State honors from the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association. He broke his own school record by lowering his ERA to a miniscule 0.84 this season with a 4-2 record and an area-best 89 strikeouts.

Philhower became Bureau Valley’s first player named all-state in 2025.

Johnathon Stunkel of Putnam County, Carson Rowe of Henry-Senachwine and Maddux Heitzler of Annawan-Wethersfield were named to the 1A First Team All-State.

Alec Novotny of Ottawa Marquette was named to the Class 2A first team and teammate Anthony Couch earned Honorable Mention honors. They led the Crusaders to a third-place state finish.

Ottawa’s Adam Swanson was named to the Class 3A First Team.