2026 Bureau County Fair Queens Pageants applications open

2025 Miss Bureau County Emilee Merkel, Jr Miss Samantha, Little Miss Paisleigh Ehnle and country singer Trace Adkins (Photo provided by Tracy Diehl )

The Bureau County Fair Queens Pageants are currently accepting applications for the 2026 Little Miss, Jr Miss and Miss Bureau County Fair Queens titles.

The application deadline is Wednesday, July 1. To submit an application, email bureaucofairqueenpageant@gmail.com.

The pageants will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Princeton High School, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

“At practice, we focus on interview and public speaking skills. Something so important as young ladies prepare for college and job interviews. Especially for the Miss contestants. But we also have fun getting to know each other. It’s a great way to meet people you might have never met otherwise”

The pageant age divisions are ages six to eight for Little Miss, 12 to 14 for Jr Miss and 16 to 21 for Miss. The contestants also will receive a Bureau County Fair week pass.

The 2026 Bureau County courts will reign over animal shows and events, including the tractor pulls, demos and concert featuring Lone Star and Sawyer Brown.

For more information, email bureaucofairqueenpageant@gmail.com or call 309-507-2569.