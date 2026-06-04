Meet the 2026 All-BCR Softball Team

Ava Balestri (St. Bede, senior, 3B) - The senior third baseman was the big bopper for the Bruins, belting 10 home runs with an area-best 60 RBIs and a .514 average, 14 doubles and 45 runs. Balestri had a pivotal bases-loaded double in the regional championship. She earned unanimous All-Tri-County Conference honors.

Ava Balestri (Scott Anderson)

Lily Bosnich (St. Bede, senior, SS) - When she wasn’t chasing state medals for the St. Bede track team, Bosnich was creating havoc for the Bruins softball team. She hit .459 with 10 homers, 31 RBIs, 39 runs, 15 steals, six doubles and three triples. She was named first-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Lily Bosnich (Photo provided by Lisa Griggs)

Hannah Heiberger (St. Bede, freshman, U) - The Bruins cub made a splash in her freshman season, leading the team with a .589 average to go with seven home runs, 43 RBIs and 11 steals. She played infield and outfield, also pitching with a 4-0 record and 4.63 ERA in the circle. She was named second-team Tri-County Conference.

Hannah Heiberger (SBA)

Caroline Keutzer (Princeton, senior, OF) - The senior slap hitter got the Tigresses’ offense going at the top of the order, hitting .402 with 40 runs scored and an area-best 34 stolen bases. She was named first-team Three Rivers All-Conference.

Caroline Keutzer (Mike Vaughn)

Bernie Larsen (Hall, freshman, IF/C) - The Red Devil rookie claimed Hall’s Triple Crown by leading the team in batting average (.483), homers (4) and RBIs (26), as well as 26 runs. She also had seven doubles. The Hall co-MVP was named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Bernie Larson (Photo provided by Amanda Ponsetti Edgcomb)

Keely Lawson (Princeton, senior, OF) - Lawson made her last season of softball a memorable one, belting 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 10 doubles to go with a .442 average and 48 runs. She was unanimously named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Keely Lawson (Mike Vaughn)

Avah Oertel (Princeton, junior, SS/P) - The unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick had another record-breaking season at the plate. She led the area in nearly every offensive statistic with a .607 average, 17 homers, 55 runs scored, 19 doubles and four triples. She was just one off the top spot with 59 RBIs. She is an early commit to University of Illinois-Springfield.

Avah Oertel (Mike Vaughn)

Emma Slingsby (St. Bede, senior, CF) - The senior slap hitter, who broke in with St. Bede’s 2023 state champions, has been a spark plug batting at the top of the Bruins’ lineup. She batted .453 with 49 runs, 28 steals and 27 RBIs. She was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Emma Slingsby (Scott Anderson)

Macy Strauch (St. Bede, junior, P) - The Bruins ace led the area with a 16-2 record and 121 strikeouts as well as a 2.73 ERA among regular hurlers. She also batted .422 with 10 doubles, 24 RBIs and one home run. She was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Macy Strauch (Scott Anderson)

Emily Wright (Bureau Valley, senior, C) - A four-year starter behind the plate, Wright led the Storm with a .412 average, 21 RBIs, 12 doubles and a homer. She was named first-team Lincoln Trail East All-Conference. She’ll join her brother, Sam, on the Coe College campus and play for the Kohawks next year.

Emily Wright (Scott Anderson)

Second team

Izzy Gibson (Princeton, senior, 1B) - Gibson has been a four-year starter and consistent contributor for the Tigresses. She batted .383 with 28 RBIs, 26 runs, 12 doubles and three homers. She received Three Rivers East All-Conference honorable mention.

Kadyn Haage (Bureau Valley, senior, SS) - Haage batted .388 with a team-high 21 runs. She was named first-team Lincoln Trail East All-Conference.

Caroline Morris (Hall, junior, C) - The Hall junior catcher batted .417, recording her 100th career hit along the way. She had eight doubles and 10 steals. Morris was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Charlie Pellegrini (Hall, senior, OF) - The senior shortstop batted .402 with a team-high 30 runs scored and 15 steals along with six doubles, including her 100th career hit. She was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Reese Reviglio (Princeton, senior, P) - The senior hurler went 11-5 in the circle with a 3.53 ERA and 67 strikeouts. She earned first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

HONORABLE MENTION

Leah Burkhart (Hall, senior, IF), Ella Burke (St. Bede, freshman, OF), Ali Carrington (BV, senior, IF), Ava Delphi (Hall, junior, OF), Leah Griggs (St. Bede, sophomore. OF), Piper Hansen (Princeton, so., U/P), Makayla Hecht (Princeton, senior, 3B), Abby Jamison (BV, senior, CF), Maddie Krewer (Hall, freshman, P), Lili McClain (St. Bede, senior, C), Morgan Mercer (St. Bede, senior, 2B), Kiyrra Morris (Princeton, junior, C), Jillian Pinter (St. Bede, senior, 1B), Sylvie Rutledge (Princeton, senior, OF)