Visitors urged to report damage at Starved Rock, Matthiessen

A rock at Starved Rock State Park shows graffiti and carved markings. Park authorities are asking visitors to report vandalism and illegal carving on park property. (Photo provided by Starved Rock and Matthiessen state park Facebook page)

Authorities are urging visitors to the state parks to report any acts of vandalism. The advisory comes after a series of reports of graffiti and illegal carving into stone.

The Facebook page for Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks showed several rock faces damaged or defaced, along with a sign that was defaced with graffiti.

“Carving into, painting on, or otherwise defacing the ancient sandstone at Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks is strictly prohibited, and penalties range from $195 to jail time,” authorities posted on the page. “These fragile natural formations have existed for millions of years – most of them untouched by human hands.

“Unfortunately, vandalism is now prevalent in places like Starved Rock Country, where so many come for solitude and connection with nature.”

Visitors are advised to immediately report vandalism by calling 1-877-2DNRLAW (1-877-236-7529) or reporting online at https://dnr2.illinois.gov/OLETIPHotline/...

The email address is DNR.StarvedRock@illinois.gov.

Additionally, visitors can tag Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks on Facebook and Starvedrocksp on Instagram.

“Restoring these rocks is expensive and diverts staff time and resources from other important park activities,” authorities said. “In some cases, the damage is so severe that it becomes irreversible, leaving lasting scars on the landscape.”