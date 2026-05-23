Princeton falls to Pontiac in 9 innings in 2A regional softball finals

Not all endings are happy ones.

The Princeton Tigresses softball team saw its season end over nine highly intense innings Friday, falling to Pontiac 5-3 in the Class 2A Lexington Regional championship game.

Pontiac catcher Faith Campbell stroked a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning, what proved to be the game-winning hit and send the Indians (18-12) on to Wednesday’s sectional championship against defending champion and No. 2-ranked Beecher (32-0).

“Our fight was there. We woke up ready to fight today. Sometimes you get the short end of the stick, and that’s life,” Princeton senior Keely Lawson. “I’m proud of how we went out today. People stepped up in big-time situations that don’t normally do so.

“I’m proud of our fight today.”

For Lawson, it was an especially a memorable season regardless of Friday’s outcome.

“Before I started the season, it’s my last one, I decided to step away from softball. I told myself just go out there and just have fun,” she said.

Princeton coach Jessica Strauch praised her team for fighting to the end.

“I won’t say I love losses very often, but this was a good loss,” she said. “From when they got off the bus to that very last out, they definitely fought.

“The seniors definitely made a mark for us. They did a great job. It was a great effort all the way through.

“Our bench was very strong. They were motivated. They were great energizers for everyone on the field and gave a drive for our defense to keep going. I’m very proud of them.”

The season nearly came to an end for Princeton in the seventh inning. With two out and Sylvie Rutledge on third, Caroline Keutzer bounced back to pitcher Courtney Krause, who rushed her throw over the head of first baseman Izzy Hinz. Rutledge waltzed home to tie the game, and Keutzer raced to third, sliding head first, where she was stranded.

Princeton pitcher Reese Reviglio was a pitch away from escaping the the ninth inning after two Pontiac hitters reached on errors. Pontiac kept its faith in Campbell, the most unlikely of hitting heroes batting No. 9 in the Indians lineup, who delivered in the clutch with her two-run single on a 2-2 count to put the Indians up 5-3.

“I’ve been in a slump for a very long time, and I finally got that hit,” Campbell said. “I thought, ‘I’m just going to go hit the ball for my team and myself.’ ”

Pontiac struck first on Krause’s RBI hit in the first inning.

Kyrra Morris started a Tigresses rally in the third with a hit off the outstretched glove of second baseman Payton Rogers. Kuetzer slapped a hit just over the second base bag with courtesy runner Taylor Compton, in for Morris, beating the throw home to even the score.

It continued to play out back and forth.

India Mattingly ripped a double over Keutzer in left field, scoring Krause to put the Indians up 2-1 in the top of the fourth.

Avah Oertel stole the run back for Princeton in the home half. She singled and came around to score from second when a wild pitched skipped off the short backstop down the first-base line to tie it back at 2-2.

Krause put the Indians up 3-2 with an RBI double to center. Keutzer made her second defensive gem of the game when she gunned out Krause at the plate on a fly out to left to end the inning.

“If I could give anyone player of the game, it would be Caroline and Reese,” Strauch said. “I mean, Reese pitching and hitting all of her spots and Caroline making amazing plays.”

Strauch, who came to Princeton from L-P as an assistant coach, said she couldn’t have asked for a better first year as a high school head coach.

“It was definitely an honor to be their coach my first year. I got blessed with a great group of girls and a great group of parents,” she said. “They really took me in. They taught me a lot about Princeton. And they were so open to everything I was bringing to the table to them.”

Addi Perry, who doubled, and Oertel each went 2 for 4, with Keutzer going 2 for 5.

Reviglio scattered 10 hits. Three of the five runs she surrendered were earned. She had no strikeouts.

Krause, Mattingly and Bevin Brummell each had two hits for the Indians.

Pontiac, which won its fifth straight regional title, will face Beecher at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals at Pontiac. Beecher beat host Manteno 14-6 Friday to claim the Manteno Regional.