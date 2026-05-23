IVCC establishes Starved Rock foundation scholarship

Illinois Valley Community College recently announced the establishment of the Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation’s first scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing a conservation-related career annually.

“Collaborating with IVCC was a natural fit. Between our shared commitment to education, my own experience as a proud IVCC graduate, the college’s presence right here in Starved Rock Country, and the fantastic work of the IVCC Foundation, it was an obvious partner in establishing our first scholarship,” Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation president Matthew Klein said in a news release. “We are proud to support local students interested in conservation and look forward to continuing to invest in education, recreation, and conservation at Illinois’ most visited state park.”

The Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation is Starved Rock State Park’s official nonprofit partner. The foundation supports recreation, education and conservation initiatives which enhance park experiences and preserves the park.

For more information, call 815-224-0550.