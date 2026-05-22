Lily Bosnich, Elise House, Madisyn Shipp, Jillian Anderson advance to state track finals

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich (left) and Bureau Valley's Elise House will enter Saturday's finals of the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track and Field State Meet in Charleston ranked second in their events. (Shaw Local Photos)

St. Bede senior Lily Bosnich and Bureau Valley sophomore Elise House will both enter Saturday’s finals of the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track and Field State Meet in Charleston ranked second in their events.

Bosnich ran the second best times in both hurdles events in Thursday’s preliminaries, with times of 15.0 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 44.52 in the 300 hurdles. Oregon sophomore Jillian Hammer had the top times in both events in 14.78 of 44.09 seconds, respectively.

House, who was seeded fourth, came in second in the 400 meters behind Henry-Senachwine’s Daniela Bumber (57.86) with a time of 58.14.

Bureau Valley will also send freshman Madisyn Shipp to the finals in the triple jump. She had the 11th best jump of the day at 34 feet, 9¾ inches (10.61 meters).

Ohio senior Jillian Anderson, competing for the Amboy co-op, is one of 10 jumpers to clear 5-2 1/4 (1.58 meters) in the high jump, tying for first place. St. Bede sophomore Kijah Lucas placed 18th overall at 4-11 (1.5 meters) and did not advance.

Jillian Anderson (Ohio HS)

Bosnich finished out of the medal hunt in the 100 meters, placing 14th with a time of 12.69 seconds.

BV finished 18th in 4x800, with Harper Wetzell, Maddie Wetzell, Abby Stabler and Gemma Moore clocking a time of 10:15.63.

The Storm also competed in the 4x400, with Stabler, Moore, House and Mya Shipp turning in a time of 4:21.28.

Mya Shipp jumped 15-3 1/4 (4.65 meters) in the long jump, but did not advance.

Harper Wetzell also turned in a time of 5:37.97, but did not advance. Her sister, Maddie, will run in Saturday’s 3,200 finals which has no prelims.

Amboy competed in the 4x100 with Alexa McKendry, Bella Yanos, Anderson and Althaus, who came in 34th (52.10). Althaus also ran in the 400, finishing 23rd (1:01.81), while Yanos finished 19th of 48 jumpers in the long jump at 16-1 3/4 (4.92 meters).