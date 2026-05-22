Bureau Valley softball beats A/W, advances to regional finals: Thursday’s BCR roundup

SOFTBALL

Bureau Valley 13, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: Bureau Valley stormed out with eight runs in the first inning on the way to regional semifinal victory at Annawan.

The Storm (9-16) advance to the 1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional title game against No. 1 seed Stark County (18-9) at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Ali Carrington (triple) and Khloe Trujillo both went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored for BV. Kadyn Haage (two RBIs), Emily Wright (RBI, triple), Remie Marshall (RBI, double) and Maggie Besler (RBI) each added two hits.

Winning pitcher Mallory Maubach-Williams scattered 12 hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

BASEBALL

Hall 12, E-P 2 (5 inn.): The Red Devils wrapped out 15 hits enroute to a Three Rivers East victory in five innings at Prophetstown to finish league play in second place at 8-2.

Greyson Bickett (RBI), Jaxon Pinter (two RBIs, double) and Braden Curran (two RBIs, double) led the Hall hit parade with three hits. Luke Bryant (two RBIs), Noah Plym (two RBIs) and Jack Curran (RBI, double) added two hits each.

Bryant went the distance for the win, allowing three hits while fanning nine.

Eureka 11, Princeton 1: The Hornets scored five runs in the sixth inning to put the 10-run play in play Thursday at Prather Field.

Stihl Brokaw led the Tigers with two hits including a double.

BOYS TRACK

At Galesburg: Princeton’s Casey Etheridge qualified for the state track meet next weekend in both hurdles at the 2A Galesburg Sectional on Thursday. He was the only Tiger to advance.

Etheridge placed third in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 39.76 seconds and fourth in the 100 hurdles in 15.40, advancing by qualifying time in both events.

Princeton sophomore Landen Hoffman placed sixth in the shot put at 14.47 meters and 12th in discus.

Senior Gavin Lanham placed eighth in the high jump