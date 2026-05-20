St. Bede, Mendota to celebrate ‘Virginia Day’ at the ball diamond

The St. Bede baseball team and their friends from Mendota will be hosting a Virginia Day during today's game at the Academy to honor the mother of Bruins coach Bill Booker. She was a super fan of her sons and grandsons teams. (Photo provided)

There was nothing more that Virginia Joerger loved to do than to watch her sons’ and grandson’s ball games.

When her sons, Bill and John Booker, played football at Mendota High School and in college, she was there, ringing her famous cowbell.

When Cody and Brady Booker were playing for their dad’s baseball and football teams at L-P and St. Bede, she was there, ringing her cowbell.

When Brady graduated from St. Bede, she continued coming to her son Bill’s St. Bede baseball and football games he was coaching.

Virginia attended her last two St. Bede baseball games in 2025 at age 95. She passed away this February, but her presence is still felt on the field at each game.

Today will officially be known as “Virginia Day” when the Bruins host Mendota at the Academy ball diamond. It is a tribute to a “Mom, Grandma, friend and all-time super fan.”

There will be complimentary food courtesy of Mendota coach Jim Eustice, formerly an assistant to Booker at St. Bede, and St. Bede assistant Mike Bima.

“It was just something that we thought was right when Mike and I were talking. She was such a huge supporter of football and baseball the 11 years we worked together at St. Bede with Bill,” Eustice said.

Bill Booker knows his mom would be tickled.

“Mom always loved a good party,” he said with a laugh.

The St. Bede coach said it’s appropriate saluting his mother when the Bruins play the Trojans.

“In the 70s and 80s, she wore (Mendota) purple and gold as much as anyone. She was a diehard,” he said.

And nothing got in way of watching her sports, not even a wedding proposal.

“She was divorced and married my youth football coach (Ed Joerger). My brother was playing at St. Ambrose and I just started at L-P,” Booker said. “And he was talking about marriage. She said I can’t get married until my son’s done playing football. I’m too busy.”

Here is Virginia Joerger's famous old bell that is presented as part of the St. Bede Bruins' Player of the Game Award. (Photo provided)

Booker still carries the cowbell that his mom rang during his high school and college games.

“The IV guys loved it. And we were fifth in the nation. (The guys would say), ‘Book, your mom’s here,’” Booker said. “She did it for my brother, too. She was always the mom that encouraged kids to play football.”

The St. Bede coach started presenting Virginia’s cowbell as part of the Bruins’ Player of the Game Award along with the hard helmet last year when she was in attendance.

“I told her, I want you to pay close attention when we get out the cowbell,” Booker said. “She’s just always enjoyed sports. I don’t know with her health issues, if it helped, but it sure seemed like it.”

The Bruins coach had told his mom about the original game date with Mendota on May 6, which was postponed by the weather to today.

“I told her about the May 6 playing Mendota. She said, ‘oh that’s a long way away.’ So, she’ll be there in spirit,” Booker said.

And she’ll be ringing her bells in heaven.

Kevin Hieronymus is the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com