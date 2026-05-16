Improved walkways coming to Blackstone Elementary School

The City of Mendota was awarded a Safe Routes to School grant for $250,000 to help improve the pedestrian walkways around Blackstone Elementary School. (Mathias Woerner)

Students at Blackstone Elementary School will have an easier time getting to school following Tuesday’s awarding of a Safe Routes to School grant to the City of Mendota.

The $250,000 grant will provide construction of a new sidewalk on the west side of 14th Avenue, seven ADA-compliant curb ramps, high-visibility crosswalks and sidewalk improvements at other areas around Blackstone Elementary School, according to a report from Rebuild Illinois.

“We are very appreciative of our partnership with the City of Mendota and especially grateful for Annie Short’s leadership and dedication to the Safe Routes to School Program,” Blackstone Elementary School Principal Stacy Kelly said. “This initiative represents a collaborative effort focused on improving safety and accessibility for our students and families.”

Mendota Project Director Annie Short said that while the City was awarded this grant on Tuesday, residents may not see its benefits for another year.

“As IDOT would say, it takes time,” Short said. “We were just awarded, so we will have to bid on the project, finalize plans, receive IDOT approval, bid for the construction and then do the actual construction.”

One of the biggest projects to be funded by this year’s Safe Routes to School grant is a sidewalk from 14th Avenue to Plaza Drive along the north side of US Route 34 on the west side of the Blackstone Elementary School campus. (Mathias Woerner)

This year’s Safe Routes to School grant will support sidewalks around Blackstone Elementary School, including a sidewalk from 14th Avenue to Plaza Drive along the north side of US Route 34.

“Blackstone’s location near two heavily traveled roadways has long presented challenges for students and families traveling to and from school,” Kelly said. “Thanks to this grant opportunity, we will be able to create safer, more accessible routes that will better support our students and encourage safe travel to school each day.”

The City has been awarded this grant before.

Improvements to the walkways around Lincoln Elementary School were made in the spring of 2025 after the announcement of grant funding was made in the spring of 2024.

The City worked with the HW Lochner group to prepare a report for its application for the Safe Routes to School grant, just as it did for the Lincoln improvements.

Part of that report was participation from the schools that were viable candidates to receive improved transportation avenues, like Blackstone.

“Throughout the planning process, significant time was devoted to gathering valuable feedback from staff, parents and community members about ways to improve routes to school. Their input helped shape a plan that reflects the needs and concerns of our community,” Kelly said. “We are thankful for the continued collaboration and investment in the safety and well-being of our children and community.”