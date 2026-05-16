2026 BCR regional softball preview

Princeton's Keely Lawson slides into second base for a steal as Hall's Avery Sondgeroth waits for the throw during the Tigresses' 15-0, four-inning victory on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Princeton. Hall won their rematch the very next day 8-4 setting up a third meeting in the regional semifinals at Lexington on Tuesday, May 20. (Mike Vaughn)

Note: Records are through Thursday’s games.

1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional

Team to beat: (1) Stark County (17-8)

Pairings: Monday, May 18, Game 1 - (9) Lowpoint-Washburn (3-19) at (8) Princeville (4-15), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, Game 2 - (1) Stark County vs. winner 1, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, Game 3 - (4) Annawan/Wethersfield (10-15) vs. (5) Bureau Valley (8-16), 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, championship - winners 2-3, 4 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Storm split a home doubleheader with A-W at home in Lincoln Trail Conference play. BV’s 7-4 win over the Titans in the nightcap is its only win in its last nine games heading into the postseason. Senior captain/catcher Emily Wright, who has been a four-year starter behind the plate, leads the Storm in batting with a.435 clip. Classmate Kadyn Haage checks in at .418 ... The favored Rebels swept Bureau Valley and split with A-W on the way to a third-place finish in the Lincoln Trail Conference behind West Central and AlWood.

BCR pick: Stark County over A-W.

Last year’s regional finals: Henry-Senachwine 3, A-W 1

Next: Winner advances to the Williamsfield Sectional to face the winner of the AlWood Regional at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 27.

Bureau Valley's Emily Wright gets a hit against Newman on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

2A Lexington Regional

Team to beat: (2) Princeton (19-8)

Pairings: Tuesday, May 20, Game 1 - (2) Princeton vs. (7) Hall (9-21), 4:30 p.m. Game 2 - (3) Pontiac (16-12) vs. (5) Lexington co-op (13-6), 6:15 p.m. Friday, May 23, Championship - Winners 1-2, 4:30 p.m.

Worthy of note: Princeton (82 miles) and Hall (67 miles) were sent on long trips by the IHSA’s interesting postseason geography. Their semifinal matchup comes with an interesting twist. The Tigresses walloped the Red Devils 15-0 on May 7 only to have Hall return the favor with an 8-4 win the next day in a rematch that was resumed in the second inning from a rainout four days earlier. ... Princeton packs a wallop with junior Avah Oertel (.615, 14 HR, 54 RBIs) and senior Keely Lawson (.429, 12 HR, 36 RBIs), who have combined for 26 home runs and 91 RBIs. Oertel is the program’s all-time home run leader. ... Hall continues to show progress after winning just one game in 2023, followed by three in 2024, five last year and seven this year. Freshman Bernie Larson has provided a boost in the Red Devils lineup with a team high .474 average, four homers and 25 RBIs. Classmate Maddie Krewer has fanned 121 batters in the circle in 124 innings. ... Pontiac tied for second in the Illini Prairie. ... Lexington won its first seven games of the year, but just five of its last 13.

BCR pick: Princeton over Pontiac

Last year’s regional final: Morrison 9, Princeton 0; Seneca 9, Lexington 0

Next: Winner advances to the Pontiac Sectional to face the winner of the Manteno Regional at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27

2A Fairbury Prairie Central Regional

Team to beat: (1) St. Bede (27-4)

Pairings: Monday, May 18, Game 1 - (9) El-Paso Gridley (3-20) at (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (4-20), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, Game 2 - (1) St. Bede vs. winner 1, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, Game 3 - (4) Fairbury Prairie Central (12-11) vs. (6) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (12-17), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, Championship - Winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Worthy of note: Like its neighbors, Hall and Princeton, St. Bede was also shipped far south (74 miles) for the postseason. The Bruins seek their fifth straight regional title, the last two in 2A after winning the 1A state title. They return eight starters from last’s year sectional finalists, including pitcher Macy Strauch (14-2, 2.42, 97 Ks), and sluggers Ava Balestri (.516, 8 HR, 39 RBIs) and Lily Bosnich (.473, 8 HRs, 38 RBIs) along with Leah Griggs (.464), Emma Slingsby (.446) and Morgan Mercer (.434). Freshman Hannah Heiberger has provided an additional spark, leading the team with a .615 average along with six homers, 37 RBIs and 31 runs. ... The Bruins will open against either EPG or PBL, who have just seven wins between them.

BCR pick: St. Bede over FPC.

Last year’s regional finals: St. Bede 5, IVC 1; Herscher 11, Prairie Central 8

Next: Winner advances to the Pontiac Sectional to face the winner of the Seneca Regional at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 26.

Other area regionals

At Newman (1A): Team to beat: (1) Morrison (16-6). Other teams: (4) Fulton (17-10), (5) Newman (10-17), (8) Polo (3-15), (9) West Carroll (2-25)

At Henry (1A): Team to beat: (2) Henry-Senachwine (11-19). Other teams: (3) Midland (14-13), (6) Amboy (9-10), (7) Putnam County (10-16), (10) Fieldcrest (0-15), (11) Woodland (0-14)

At Alleman (2A): Team to beat: (1) Riverdale (23-2). Other teams: (4) Alleman, (5) Sherrard (14-10), (8) Erie-Prophetstown (14-10), (9) Mon-Rose (5-17)

At Kewanee (2A): Team to beat: (2) Brimfield (26-5). Other teams: (3) Rockridge (21-7), (6) Kewanee (18-8), (7) Mercer County (14-10)

At Byron (2A): Team to beat: (1) Stillman Valley (26-5). Other teams: (4) Sandwich (16-12), (5) Mendota (11-17), (8) Byron (7-19), (9) Boylan (7-13)

At Sterling (3A): Team to beat: (1) Sycamore (23-4). Other teams: (4) L-P (18-13), (5) Sterling (18-12)