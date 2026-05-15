2026 BCR girls regional soccer preview

Olivia Sandoval and the Princeton Tigresses will host their own 1A regional and take aim on defending champion Alleman. First up is a semifinal match on Monday against Monmouth-Roseville. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A Princeton Regional

Team to beat: (1) Alleman (10-7)

Pairings: Monday, May 18, Match 1 - (3) Princeton (16-6) vs. (5) Macomb (3-9-2), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, championship - (1) Alleman vs. winner 1, 11 a.m.

Worthy of note: The Tigresses get all the comforts of home where they are undefeated in nine matches this season, including five matches at Bryant Field and four in tournament play at Little Siberia. They will open against Macomb with an eye on revenge against Alleman for a potential title match showdown. The Pioneers beat the Tigresses 3-1 on April 16. Princeton started the season with a bang, winning their first nine matches. The Tigresses have continued to play solid soccer, winning five of their final six regular-season matches, and seek their first regional title since 2022, their fourth overall. “We are really excited to be hosting the regional this year. We have been really strong at home this season,” PHS coach David Gray said. “We have had an eye on the playoffs all year, and now it is time. We need to make sure we play well on Monday versus Macomb. We did not have our best match the last time out vs. Byron (3-2 loss), so we need to play a better match. If we do get through, then we will need our best effort to beat Alleman. The conditions for us to play well in this regional are in place, now we have to take care of our part.” ... Alleman was crowned champions of the Western Big Six, finishing out the regular season winning four of its last five. The Pioneers seek their fifth straight regional title and 10th in 12 years for the right to return home for sectionals.

Last year’s regional finals: Mendota 1, Princeton 0; Alleman 6, Aurora Central Catholic 1

Next: Winner advances to the Alleman Sectional to face the winner of the IVC Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Bella Clevenger and the Princeton Tigresses will host their own 1A regional, facing Monmouth-Roseville in Monday's semifinals. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A Geneseo Regional

Team to beat: (2) Geneseo (13-4-1)

Pairings: Tuesday, May 19, Match 1 - (2) Geneseo vs. (7) DePue-Hall (2-10-1), 4:30 p.m. Match 2 - (4) Canton (8-8-3) vs. (6) Monmouth-Roseville (3-10-2), 6:30 p.m. … Friday, May 22, championship - Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.

Worthy of note: The DePue-Hall co-op will get tested out of the gate against the regional favorite Maple Leafs, who played for a 2A regional championship last year. Geneseo finished third in the Western Big Six.

Last year’s regional finals: Peoria Notre Dame 8, Geneseo 2 (2A)

Next: Winner advances to the Alleman Sectional to face the winner of the Bloomington Central Catholic Regional at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.