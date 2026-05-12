Reece Pelnarsh pitches WFC baseball to first win of the season: The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 4, Henry-Sen. 3: At Henry, Reece Pelnarsh fired the complete-game Tri-County Conference win for Warriors, scattering nine hits, allowing three earned runs with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Pelnarsh (double), Brezdyn Simons (RBI), Noah Lopez and Parker Hopkins (two RBIs) each had two hits for WFC (1-16, 1-14), while Brayden Matsko added an RBI. Nolan Price recorded three stolen bases.

Ottawa 14, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): At Rochelle, the Pirates (12-11-1, 7-5) scored in every inning in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Hubs.

Aleixo Fernandez (double, four RBIs) had four hits and Colt Bryson (three RBIs) three hits to lead Ottawa’s 15-hit attack. Lucas Farabaugh (double, two RBIs) and Jack Caroll (RBI) each had two hits, while Adam Swanson added a pair of RBIs. Farabaugh (5 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching victory.

Wilmington 10, Streator 0 (6 inn.): At Streator, the Bulldogs (8-15-1, 4-9) managed just three hits - a double by Colin Byers and singles by Cole Winterrowd and Carter Compton - in the Illinois Central Eight Conference loss.

Clay Christoff (4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 8 K) suffered the loss.

Marquette 8, Seneca 7: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders’ Beau Thompson singled home Caden Durdan in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off TCC triumph over the Fighting Irish.

Thompson finished with three hits and three RBIs for Marquette (26-1, 13-1), while Grant Dose (double, two RBIs), Durdan, and Braxton Nelle (two doubles, RBI) each had two hits. Alec Novoteny added a pair of RBIs. Dose (win, 1⅔ IP, 2 ER, 1 K), Jaxsen Higgins (3⅓ IP, 4 ER, 2 K) and Novotney (2 IP, 0 R, 6 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Cody Clennon and Joey Arnold each had two hits for Seneca (11-14, 5-9), while Cam Shriey had two RBIs. Brady Haines took the loss in relief of Grady Hall (5⅔ IP, 5 ER, 2 K).

South Beloit 6, Earlville/Leland 2: At South Beloit, the host Sobos scored four times in the first in the win over the Red Raiders (6-11).

Lane Rohrer drove in a pair of runs for E/L, while Aaden Browder and Declan Brennan each doubled. Browder (5 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) took the loss.

Parkview Chistian Academy 10, Somonauk 0 (5 inn.): At Yorkville, Tristan Reed and Landon Johnson each singled for the Bobcats' lone hits in the loss to the Falcons.

Luke Hartsell (4 IP, 7 ER, 2 K) took the loss for Somonauk (12-8).

Johnsburg 7, Sandwich 2: At Sandwich, the Skyhawks scored four times in the fifth in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians (14-14-1, 6-5).

Griffin Somlock had two hits and an RBI for Sandwich, while Nick Michalek (5 IP, 1 ER, 7 K) suffered the loss.

Brimfield/Elmwood 15, Fieldcrest 5 (5 inn.): At Brimfield, the host Indians scored six runs in the first to jumpstart the win over the Knights (10-13).

Layten Gerdes smacked a two-run home run for Fieldcrest. Lucas Anson (3⅔ IP, 7 ER, 4 K) took the loss.

Softball

Ottawa 9, Normal Community 0: At King Field, Pirates’ pitcher Addie Russell recorded the complete-game shutout, allowing just a pair of singles and one walk while striking out eight.

Rylee Harsted (RBI) and Aubrey Sullivan (RBI) each had three hits for Ottawa (17-8), while Teagan Darif (triple, two stolen bases) and Piper Lewis (double, three RBIs) each had two hits. Bobbi Snook had a double and two RBIs.

Wilmington 15, Streator 1 (5 inn.): At the SHS Athletic Fields, the visiting Wildcats exploded for eight runs in the fourth in the ICE win over the Bulldogs (4-21, 3-10).

Natayla Solis (RBI) had two hits for Streator, while Morgan Kostal and Raegan Morgan each doubled. Caitlin Talty (3⅔ IP, 4 ER) took the loss.

St. Francis 13, Somonauk/Leland 6 (10 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats (10-10) allowed seven runs in the 10th inning in the loss.

Brooke Bahrey (double) and Destiny Salgado each had three hits for S/L, while MacKenna McMahan (two RBIs) and Kennedy Barshinger had two hits apiece. Kayla Anderson (RBI) doubled and Maddie LeCuyer had two RBIs. Brielle Deacon (10 IP, 8 ER, 1 BB, 11 K) suffered the loss.

Earlville 11, South Beloit 0: At Rockford College, Addie Scherer fired a no-hitter in the circle with no walks and five strikeouts for the Red Raiders (11-10).

Audrey Schrer (RBI) had two hits for Earlville, while Bailey Miller (home run) and Samantha Knauf each had three RBIs. Riley Kelly added a pair of RBIs.

Morris 18, Serena 3 (4 inn.): At Morris, the host Warriors scored 10 runs in the first and eight in the second in the victory over the Huskers (11-8).

Maddie Young, Brynley Glade and Finley Brodbeck (two RBIs) each singled for Serena.

Boys track and field

Ottawa wins Illinois Valley Invite title: At King Field, the Pirates scored 155 points to finish ahead of runner-up La Salle-Peru (127) and third-place Streator (88) to claim the championship.

Marquette (44) placed fifth in the eight-team event.

Ottawa had individual wins from Connor Medina (1,600), Joey Liebhart (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Caleb Hunt (long jump), as well as victories from the 4X100 (Liebhart, Brayden Brewer, Dreager Duncan, Payton Lyon) and 4X400 (Duncan, Andrew Vercolio, Brayden Biewer, Lyon) relay teams.

Streator’s LA Moton (high jump) and Andrew Warwick (pole vault) rose to wins, as did the 4X200 relay squad of Garritt Benstine, Brandon Mangruem, Xzavier Glass and Jesus Martinez.

Marquette’s Jacoby Gooden won the 100, 200 and 400.

Flanagan-Cornell’s Walls, Fieldcrest’s Eplin placed 4th in respective events at HOIC meet: At El Paso, Flanagan-Cornell’s Aiden Walls (110-meter hurdles) and Fieldcrest’s Braydin Eplin (discus) each finished in fourth place at the Heart of Illinois Conference meet.

Girls track and field

Ottawa 2nd, Streator 3rd at Illinois Valley Invite: At King Field, the Pirates (118) finished right behind champion La Salle-Peru (119) and ahead of Bulldogs (76). Marquette (24) placed eighth.

Ottawa received individual triumphs from Kyana Berry (1600), Evelyn Andree (300 hurdles) and Gwen Jimenez (shot put), while the 4X100 (Finley Gross, Keelin Gross, Isabella Markey, Savannah Markey) and 4X800 (Riley Thrush, Makenzie Blazys, Ailey Harstad, Jazmine Adams) relay teams ran to wins.

Marquette’s Madisyn Trainor won both the 100 and 200, while Streator’s Kinslee Sweeden finished first in the discus.

Boys tennis

Pontiac 3, Ottawa 2: At Pontiac, the Pirates dropped the dual to the Indians.

Ottawa had wins from the No. 1 doubles team of Ayden Sexton/Kaden Araujo (7-5, 6-3) and the No. 3 doubles team of Leo England/Reed McGrath (6-0, 6-0).