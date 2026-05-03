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Illinois Valley

Walnut library to offer floral workshop July 15

Walnut Public LIbrary

Walnut Public Library (Photo provided by Walnut Public Library)

By Kate Santillan

The Walnut Public Library District will partner with The Shed and Petals By Peyton to offer a bookworm floral workshop for residents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at The Shed, 134 S. Main St., Walnut.

Participants can create a floral arrangement in a classic book ceramic vase. Attendees will be able to select book titles including “The Raven,” “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Through the Looking Glass.”

The workshop costs $35 for a small vase and $55 for a large vase. Registration is required. To register, visit the Petals by Peyton website.

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