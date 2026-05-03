Walnut library to offer floral workshop July 15

The Walnut Public Library District will partner with The Shed and Petals By Peyton to offer a bookworm floral workshop for residents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at The Shed, 134 S. Main St., Walnut.

Participants can create a floral arrangement in a classic book ceramic vase. Attendees will be able to select book titles including “The Raven,” “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Through the Looking Glass.”

The workshop costs $35 for a small vase and $55 for a large vase. Registration is required. To register, visit the Petals by Peyton website.