Princeton Youth Football League rallies around Coach Rob Comer and family

Robert Comer, a PYFL player and his family lost their Princeton home to a house fire on Wednesday. The PYFL is. rallying in support around the family. (Photo provided by PYFL)

The Princeton Youth Football League is rallying around one of its own.

PYFL is holding fund-raisers in support of coach Rob Comer and his family, including his son, Rob, a league member, who lost their Princeton home to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon. Monetary donations of any amount may be sent to the league via Venmo@Eric-Waca.

Nick Lower, president of PYFL, said it’s all about helping out family.

“Our PYFL board, coaches, players, and fans are a very tight knit family. Immediately when we heard the news of what had happened, everyone wanted to know what they could do to help,” he said.

“In less than 24 hours it’s been pretty unbelievable the amount of support our community has shown. The Comers are a great family and a very pivotal part of our PYFL program. It’s honestly heartbreaking what they are going through, but it’s really amazing how quickly everyone wants to help them get back on their feet.

“Rob’s an amazing coaching and leader for our program, he’s an even better dad and leader in his household.”

Lower said PYFL will continue to help supporting them in any way it can, including upcoming raffles, fundraisers, donations and a clean-up day.

Princeton varsity coach Ryan Pearson will be donating several PHS football shirts and a helmet with players signatures on it to raffle, Lower said.