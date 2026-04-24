Kelsey Cuchra, Marquette stay red hot in TCC win over Henry-Senachwine

Marquette's Kelsey Cuchra scores a run as the ball arrives late to Henry-Senachwine catcher Addison Robbins on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at June Cross Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette junior Kelsey Cuchra is in the midst of an amazing season and a mind-boggling streak at the plate.

The offensive statistics for the left-handed hitting catcher look like something from a video game.

She added to those numbers in the Crusaders’ 13-2 Tri-County Conference victory over Henry-Senachwine in six innings on Thursday at June Gross Field in Ottawa.

Cuchra finished the contest going 5 for 5 with a double, a two-run home run with two outs in the sixth that ended the contest, and seven runs batted in. She is now hitting .662 on the year with 18 doubles, 10 homers and 53 RBIs. Over the past five games, Cuchra has reached base in 20 consecutive plate appearances (18 hits, two walks).

“Since our final game last season, I knew we wouldn’t have any seniors this year and I was going to have to really step up,” Cuchra said. “I spent a lot of time in the offseason in the batting cage, getting hitting lessons in and really just working on everything to be a really good hitter.

“My approach going into every at-bat really doesn’t change much. I go up to the plate just looking for the ball out of the pitcher’s hand and if it’s good, I try and hit the center of it as hard as I can. For me it’s really all about see ball, hit ball.”

Henry-Senachwine's Alaina Sprague rounds second base after hitting a home run against Marquette on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at June Cross Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The win improved Marquette to 17-3 overall and 8-0 in the TCC. The Mallards dropped to 9-4 and 8-3.

The hosts scored twice in the first on RBI doubles from Cuchra and Chloe Thrush off H-S pitcher Rachel Eckert while the former had a run-scoring single in the second. A Taylor Gamons two-out RBI single in the third made it 4-0.

“It’s insane what Kelsey has done at the plate for us this season so far,” Marquette coach Curtiss Johnson said, his team now winners in seven straight games. “But that said, she’s put in all the work that has led to the season she’s having. I feel like the key for her, and really for a lot of our hitters, is the approach of keeping things simple.

“Today was a lot of what we’ve done all season, work the count, swing at pitches in the zone and just try to hit the ball hard where it’s pitched. If we can keep that going and have Kinley [Rick] pitch the way she did and play solid defense we’re going to be OK.”

Marquette's Chloe Thrush makes contact with the ball on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at June Cross Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

In the top of the fourth, Alaina Sprague smacked a solo homer to left for H-S ahead of an RBI double off the bat of Keira Zack.

Cuchra had a two-run base hit in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth.

Then in the sixth, Thrush lined a two-run homer to left and Hunter Hopkins doubled in a run ahead of Cuchra’s walk-off blast to straightway rightfield.

Hopkins finished with three hits, including a triple, and scored five runs, while Thrush also recorded three hits and Gamons two hits.

Rick earned the win in the circle after going six innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Brynna Anderson singled twice for two of the Mallards six hits on the day.

“We came into today, actually all season really, playing pretty well and playing with a lot of confidence, but we didn’t today,” Henry-Senachwine coach Lori Stenstrom said. “We knew Marquette is going to hit the ball, they have some really good hitters, especially their top five, but we also made too many physical and mental errors.

“Like I told the girls after the game, we know we didn’t play well, so all you can do is move on, and for us, be ready to go against this same team on Monday.”

Marquette is scheduled back in action on Saturday hosting Yorkville Christian. Henry-Senachwine is off until Monday’s rematch in Henry.