NCI ARTworks to showcase local artists at April 10 reception

NCI ARTworks will host 25 top local artists of the Ottawa Art League at a mega-opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 10 at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the Westclox building. (Image provided by Julia Messina)

NCI ARTworks will host 25 top local artists of the Ottawa Art League at a mega-opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 10 at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the Westclox building.

The opening reception for the two-month exhibit is free and open to the public.

Ranging from woodworkers to watercolorists, mixed media artists, and ceramic sculptors, the work of Ottawa Art League artists from La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties will be showcased at the gallery and available for purchase on the night of the opening reception and by appointment through the last week of May.

For a complete list and biography of the artists whose works will be on exhibit, visit www.nciartworks.com. This is an opportunity to view the work of many award-winning tri-county artists under one roof for a group exhibit of their work.

The Ottawa Art League exhibit and opening reception will be held at the NCI Artworks Gallery in the historic Westclox Building (400 5th Street, Peru, IL) from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 10.