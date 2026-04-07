Feds to charge Granville man suspected in Monday bank robbery

A Granville man was developed as a suspect in Monday’s robbery at Granville National Bank and will be prosecuted in federal court.

David L. Ragazincky, 58, was apprehended within hours of the holdup reported at 3:06 p.m., Granville police said in a Tuesday press release.

During the robbery, police said, Ragazincky displayed a knife and took cash from bank tellers. Evidence related to the robbery was recovered.

“Due to the nature of the offense, the case has been transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Granville Police Chief Michael Padilla said in the press release. “Ragazincky is currently in custody at the Putnam County Jail and is facing federal charges of bank robbery in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2113(a)."

The Granville Police Department was assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Spring Valley Police Department, Ladd Police Department, Oglesby Police Department, and the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department.

Further information will be released by federal authorities as appropriate, Padilla said.