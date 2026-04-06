Streator library events set for April

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the first week in April.

Spring Expo: Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 18. Participants can view displayed art pieces created by local artists.

Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 18. Participants can view displayed art pieces created by local artists. Chicken Scavenger Hunt!: Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 11. Attendees will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 11. Attendees will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed. Lego Club: Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 11. Participants can build Lego creations.

Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 11. Participants can build Lego creations. I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 6. Attendees will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 6. Attendees will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Participants can create watercolor paintings. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Participants can create watercolor paintings. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older. Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Attendees will be able to dance, sing and learn about different musical instruments.

6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Attendees will be able to dance, sing and learn about different musical instruments. Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Participants can play modern and classic games. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Participants can play modern and classic games. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older. Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Attendees will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for adults and teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Attendees will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for adults and teens. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 9. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is open to children ages newborn to four.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 9. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is open to children ages newborn to four. Gabby’s Dollhouse Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Attendees will be able to color Gabby’s Dollhouse pictures, listen to a Gabby’s Dollhouse story and watch a Gabby’s Dollhouse episode. The playtime is intended for children.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Attendees will be able to color Gabby’s Dollhouse pictures, listen to a Gabby’s Dollhouse story and watch a Gabby’s Dollhouse episode. The playtime is intended for children. Laser Tag: 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Participants can play in a laser tag game. The event is open to children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org.

5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Participants can play in a laser tag game. The event is open to children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org. Chicken Egg Incubating: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Attendees will be able to visit the library’s incubating chicken eggs and participate in a craft and chicken-themed activity.