Streator library events set for April

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the first week in April.
- Spring Expo: Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 18. Participants can view displayed art pieces created by local artists.
- Chicken Scavenger Hunt!: Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 11. Attendees will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 11. Participants can build Lego creations.
- I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 6. Attendees will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Participants can create watercolor paintings. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older.
- Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Attendees will be able to dance, sing and learn about different musical instruments.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Participants can play modern and classic games. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Attendees will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for adults and teens.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 9. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is open to children ages newborn to four.
- Gabby’s Dollhouse Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Attendees will be able to color Gabby’s Dollhouse pictures, listen to a Gabby’s Dollhouse story and watch a Gabby’s Dollhouse episode. The playtime is intended for children.
- Laser Tag: 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Participants can play in a laser tag game. The event is open to children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org.
- Chicken Egg Incubating: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Attendees will be able to visit the library’s incubating chicken eggs and participate in a craft and chicken-themed activity.