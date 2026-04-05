Putnam County library screens Titanic documentary April 9

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free screening of the Kanopy documentary “Ship of Dreams: Titanic Movie Diaries” as part of its Docs and Dialogue series at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the library’s Condit branch, 105 N. Center St., Putnam.

The one-hour and 34-minute documentary explore’s the legacy of the 1997 James Cameron movie “Titanic.” “Ship of Dreams: Titanic Movie Diaries” features cast members and fans personal reflections and diary readings from the movie’s actors. “Titanic” superfans also will share their connection to the movie and the ship’s history and showcase memorabilia and costume collections.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library.