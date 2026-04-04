Presenting the 2026 Times Boys Basketball All-Area Team

Ottawa's Owen Sanders dunks the ball over L-P's Jameson Hill during a Class 3A regional title game in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

As selected by The Times Sports staff, we are proud to present the 2026 Times Boys Basketball All-Area Team.

First Team

Reggie Chapman (Provided by Newark High School)

Reggie Chapman, Newark, sr.

The straw that stirred the drink for the Little Ten Conference runner-up Norsemen, Chapman posted averages of 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals a game for 17-17 Newark.

Chapman – Times All-Area honorable mention in 2025 – this season also was a unanimous Little Ten All-Conference selection and received special mention on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team.

Joe Hoekstra (Provided by Streator High School)

Joe Hoekstra, Streator, sr.

A unanimous selection, Hoesktra was a double-double machine for the Illinois Central Eight Conference champion Bulldogs, averaging 11.5 points and 11.8 rebounds while breaking the school record for rebounds in a season.

Streator’s center also was honored as a member of the ICE All-Conference Team. This is Hoekstra’s first and only appearance on The Times Boys Basketball All-Area Team.

Marquette senior guard Alec Novotney (Bill Freskos)

Alec Novotney, Marquette, sr.

A unanimous selection, Marquette’s dynamic point guard became the second-leading career scorer in school history after averaging 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Class 1A regional and Tri-County Conference Tournament champion Crusaders.

Novotney – previously a Times All-Area first-team selection in 2025 and on our second team in 2024 – also was a unanimous first-team pick to the Tri-County All-Conference Team and a third-team selection to the IBCA All-State Team.

Nolan Price (J.T. Pedelty)

Nolan Price, Woodland, sr.

A unanimous selection, The Times 2026 Boys Basketball Player of the Year led the Warriors to their first conference championship since the 1970s and the school’s first regional championship since the 1980s with his 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. He connected on 156 3-pointers (second-most in IHSA history), making them at a 41.9% clip.

Woodland’s two-guard was also voted the TCC Player of the Year, a unanimous first-team pick to the Tri-County All-Conference Team and a third-team selection to the IBCA All-State Team. This is Price’s first and only appearance on The Times Boys Basketball All-Area Team.

Ottawa's Owen Sanders (Rob Oesterle)

Owen Sanders, Ottawa, sr.

A unanimous selection, Sanders was a walking, dunking, 3-point-draining highlight reel for the 15-13 Pirates, putting up 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Sanders – also a first-team Times All-Area selection in 2025 – was a first-team honoree on this winter’s Interstate 8 All-Conference Team, as well.

Kash Klendworth (10) of Fieldcrest dribbles as Joe Duffy (1) of Dwight guards at Fieldcrest High School in Minonk. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Second Team

Hezekiah Joachim, Ottawa, sr.

Kash Klendworth, Fieldcrest, sr.

Luke McCullough, Marquette, so.

Nick Michalek, Sandwich, sr.

Logan Ruddy, Flanagan-Cornell, sr.

Marquette's Griffin Dobberstein shoots over Hinckley-Big Rock's Luke Badal at Amboy High School. (Mark Busch)

Third Team

Nate Berry, Woodland, so.

Declan Brennan, Leland, jr.

Jack Carroll, Ottawa, jr.

Griffin Dobberstein, Marquette, jr.

Brennen Stillwell, Streator, jr.

Streator's LA Moton eyes the hoop as L-P's Braylin Bond defends in Streator's Pops Dale Gymnasium. (Scott Anderson)

Honorable Mention

Braden Behringer, Sandwich, sr.; Jaron Follmer, Woodland, sr.; Layten Gerdes, Fieldcrest, sr.; Cody Kulbartz, Newark, sr.; Zeb Maxwell, Seneca, sr.; LA Moton, Streator, sr.; Rory Moore, Ottawa, so.; Cash Raikes, Serena, sr.; Landin Stillwell, Somonauk, sr.; Payton Twait, Serena, sr.