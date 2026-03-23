Illinois Valley Community College hosts blood drive April 2

IVCC will sponsor a spring blood drive on campus April 2 in the gym. (photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College will sponsor a blood drive on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym.

The campus Red Cross Club is organizing the drive to help hospitals maintain adequate blood supplies during the spring, IVCC said in a news release.

“Spring is the perfect time to donate so that hospitals can replenish their blood supplies and save many lives in the process,” LeeAnn Johnson, who advises the campus Red Cross Club, which is sponsoring the drive, said in a statement.

Blood donations typically decline in winter because of the holidays, harsh weather and an increase in seasonal illnesses. This makes it difficult for hospitals to maintain a sufficient blood supply during the season.

Spring donations help offset these winter shortages and ensure hospitals have adequate supplies for patient care.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Walk-ins are also welcome, but appointments are encouraged to ensure availability.