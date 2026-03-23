2026 boys tennis preview: Ottawa, Streator turning to new leaders on the courts

Here’s a look at the season ahead for the Streator and Ottawa boys tennis programs.

Ottawa Pirates

Coach: Matt Gross (26th season)

Last season: 12-11 dual record

Top returning players: Ayden Sexton, sr.; Kaden Araujo, sr.

Top newcomers: Gabe Zeglis, jr.; Eli Jeppson, jr.; Hendrix Link, jr.; Bentley Thumm, so.; Ian Fulkerson, jr.; Noah Logan, sr.; Reed McGrath, jr.; Charlie Thiry, sr.; Logan Walker, jr.

Worth noting: The Pirates sent another doubles team (Noah Gross and Evan Krafft) to state last spring, and now will turn to Sexton, Araujo and what looks to be a balanced varsity roster to continue the program’s decades-long run of success. Araujo and Sexton saw time playing both singles and doubles in 2025 and are expected to split time again before settling in where they can lead best. “Ayden and Kaden will be at the top of our lineup,” Coach Gross said. “I think they will play both singles and doubles. After that, we’ll see where guys land. Thankfully, it’s early enough that there are plenty of matches for guys to work their way up, down and into the lineup.” Early projections suggest Zeglis and Jeppson, like Araujo and Sexton, will probably switch between singles and doubles play early in the season. Link has been looking more like a doubles player, and Thumm is more likely to man a singles spot. “We have a great group of guys whose games are very close in level,” Coach Gross said. “I think this will add to the level of competition amongst them all and will make us better as a group as the season continues. Handling the highs and lows of competition is something I’d like all of the guys to improve. We’ll also be working on all of the little things that go into playing well every day, like footwork and high percentage play. ... We’re excited for the season to get going and for us to be outside consistently.”

Streator Bulldogs logo

Streator Bulldogs

Coach: Mark Yanek (1st season)

Last season: 2-10 dual record

Top returning players: Lucas Gutierrez, so.; Jacob Wang, so.; Quinn Baron, so.

Top newcomers: Zachary Minick, fr.; Avery Missel, fr.; Joshua Abbott, fr.; Daxton Crater, fr.; Jack Rees, fr.; Brian Sims, fr.; Ryker Deardurff, fr.; Noah Thomas, fr.

Worth noting: Yanek, a former Bulldogs tennis player and an assistant for five seasons from 2016 to 2020 under then-head coach John Sandoval, takes over a program that has no upperclassmen and is concentrating on improvement and building for the future. “This is going to be the foundation moving forward,” Yanek said. “With no seniors and no juniors, this group will play a major role in the success of the Streator tennis program.” Last year’s Streator team captured two regular-season dual victories led by now-graduated Ryan Beck, who won 10 matches at No. 1 singles. Wang, Baron and Gutierrez – all back after playing as freshmen last season – will be looked to for leadership this spring despite being sophomores. The rest of the program’s participants are freshmen. Competition has been good, and lineup positions were still wide open as of this writing, though Gutierrez, Wang, Minick, Missel and Baron are projecting as likely singles possibilities with the remainder of the roster filling doubles roles. More than immediate wins and losses, Yanek is envisioning this fall as on-the-job training in what it takes to build a winning program. “Work ethic, sportsmanship, academics and always providing positive energy,” he said of his young roster’s strengths. “[We want to] improve each day and keep as many balls in play as possible on serves ... experience playing the game. For the majority of the team, this is their first time playing tennis.”