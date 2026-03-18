Illinois Route 23 bridge repair begins Monday, March 23

Work will begin Monday, March 23, on the Illinois Route 23 bridge over Interstate 80 in Ottawa, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The $1.8 million project is expected to be completed by October. (Mathias Worener)

Work will begin Monday, March 23, on the Illinois Route 23 bridge over Interstate 80 in Ottawa, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The $1.8 million project is expected to be completed by October.

IDOT will repair the bridge deck, replace expansion joints, and apply a latex overlay. Pavement patching will also occur between Stevenson Road and Etna Road.

One lane will remain open in each direction, with traffic shifted to one side of the bridge. Lanes will be restricted to 9 feet, 6 inches wide, and vehicles will be limited to 70 feet long for tight turning movements, according to IDOT.

IDOT Communications Outreach Liaison Kristophere Owens and Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty said they do not anticipate significant delays. They cited the availability of three lanes on either side of the bridge and turning lanes as ways to manage traffic flow during the project.

Pavement patching between Stevenson Road and Etna Road will take about two to three weeks once the project begins, according to IDOT. Patching near the I-80 entrance and exit ramps will be completed during off-peak hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Hasty clarified that this pavement patching is separate from a city project planned for E Stevenson Road later this spring.

IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to work zone signs, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices, and watch for workers and equipment.

The project is part of Rebuild Illinois, a 12-year statewide program, according to IDOT. Since its launch, the program has invested more than $20 billion in improvements to 21,309 lane miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 safety improvements.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck, investing a total of $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

According to the IDOT 2026 Highway Improvement Program, other projects are planned for later this year in Streator and Oglesby.

Construction also began last week on the I-39/I-80 interchange in La Salle, another Rebuild Illinois project, according to IDOT.

For updates, follow @IDOTDistrict3 on X (formerly Twitter). View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.

For additional information, call 217-782-7820.