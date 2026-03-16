Panchero’s Mexican Grill planning Princeton location

A view of the Jersey Mike's Subs and Panchero's building located at the intersection of Route 26 and Backbone Road on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

A Panchero’s Mexican Grill appears to be planning a location in Princeton, according to city officials.

City Planner Michael Zearing said the city recently issued sign permits for the restaurant, indicating the restaurant still intends to open, though a timeline hasn’t officially been announced yet.

“Our understanding is that they are planning to locate here still,” Zearing said. “We have issued sign permits for them, but other than that we don’t have any documentation for the interior outfit, so I can’t give a timeline.”

The restaurant is expected to open at 1839 N. Main St., Unit 1, in the same commercial building as the incoming Jersey Mike’s Subs location. Zearing said the restaurant would occupy Unit 1, the south side of the building.

Zearing also said construction on the building continues to progress, with a late spring opening still anticipated for Jersey Mikes.

With a similar style to Chipotle or Qdoba, Panchero’s offers tacos, burritos and quesadillas with a variety of customizable options for each.

Panchero’s has already established four locations in the state, including in Peoria, Rockford, Moline and Quincy. The franchise’s corporate office did not respond to a call for confirmation and comment from Shaw Local News Network on Wednesday morning.