2026 Election Questionnaire: Tyler Thompson, Illinois State House, District 76

Name: Tyler Thompson

What office are you seeking: Illinois House of Representatives Dist. 76

What is your current age? 27

Occupation and employer: Target Grocery Associate

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: La Salle, Illinois

Campaign website: Facebook and X (Twitter) Write In Tyler Thompson for IL State Rep 76th Dist.

Education: LP Township High School for high school diploma

Community involvement: No recent volunteer work

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Breann Thompson and one son Finbar Thompson

What are your top three priorities for this district in Springfield?

1-cutting the budget

I’ll work to cut the budget of waste, duplications, abuse, fraud and by any other means possible. The hope is to get the current budget costs under $50 billion by 2034 so that we can used the freed up funds to better support the state.

2-increasing funds/allocating funds

I’ll work to improve Illinois so we may bring more businesses and people into the state. Along with this I’ll look into asset recycling and changing tax codes to increase Illinois potential for future investments. This will be a way to increase the states funds without having to increase taxes and fees.

The allocation of the freed up funds from point 1 and any new funds from point 2 will be used for state improvements. These improvements will include lowering tax burdens on Illinois citizens, updating infrastructure and creating new support programs for citizens. The biggest allocation will be paying towards our debts as they are a major cause of problems for everyone who calls Illinois home.

3-representative accountability/voter support

Accountability can take many forms here’s a few bulletin points of what I’d like to introduce.

-introduce term and age limits for all political positions in the state.

-fix election swaying donations.

-add methods for impeachment for all levels of political positions.

-stop Illinois politicians from stock trading and creating companies when in office or engaging in handling large financial transactions not involved with their job.

As for voter support. I’ll work to increase ballot access for third parties and new parties. I would also want to work to intact ranked choice voting in the state.

How will you support economic growth and development in your district?

I would find ways to bring in the businesses into the district by finding incentives that would benefit them for a set time frame. Such as making more grants and opportunities for those who want to start their own small business with the district and helping the small businesses that are already operating to help them expand. I will also seek coopertive work with other districts.

Do you support term limits for state representatives, and if so, what limits?

I support having term limits and an age limit for all political positions.

How will you address the state’s long-term pension obligations?

With my top priority is to cut the budget to free up funds that have been freed up will be used to pay off debt and any future obligations. I will also work with my fellow reps to restructure/modify the pension laws to make sure that they are more effective going forward.

How will you address property taxes and school funding reform?

Cutting waste and duplication at all levels. Streamlining as many government services as possible to free up funds and work on more efficient spending going forward. This will hopefully free up funds and allow property tax cuts and clean up the over spending in areas of education.

What is your stance on the SAFE-T Act? What changes, if any, would you support?

The SAFE-T Act works well, however, we need to implement changes for repeat offenders and severe crimes. The SAFE-T Act has worked well overall but hasn’t done enough it allows repeat offenders and criminals back on to the street. We need a tough on crime approach to those who continuously break the law to balance the SAFE-T Act.

What legislation would you propose to address crime and public safety in your district?

I will work to increase mental, physical and financial health to help curb the potential for crime. I will work with local law enforcement to make sure that they have the tools and training to effectively and safely do their jobs. I will support legislation to crack down on repeat offenders and violent criminals.

What is your stance on reproductive rights in Illinois?

I am Pro choice and Illinois has done well in protecting the reproductive rights for women. I would like to expand more pro life support systems. This would involve increasing maternity and paternity leave. Also creating a paternity leave style leave for grandparent. I also would like to work on childcare and tax credits for families.

What is your opinion of the TRUST Act (sanctuary state protections)?

I has gone too far. When it was first created it was to protect all immigrants of all status, but now it is being used as a shield for only the illegal immigrants. After the reveal that the support for the illegal immigrants we have to look at the Trust Act for abuse or fraud. I don’t want to remove the Trust Act for all the good it has done for our immigrants but we can not supplement illegals over legal/special status immigrants and Illinois citizens at large.

Should the state expand Medicaid funding?

The state should look into expanding medical funding for all Illinois residents including Medicaid. Illinois should be focused on becoming the greatest state on medical coverage for its citizens.

Should local governments have more authority over solar farm development in their communities?

Local government should have greater authority over most of their development and zoning.

Should Illinois expand use of nuclear energy, including facilities like the Byron plant? What’s your vision for the state’s energy mix?

Yes, nuclear energy is the future. Illinois politions have waited to long to pass meaning legislation on nuclear energy. For all the talks of green energy they has skipped on the future of our state. I want nuclear energy to be the front and center by the 2040’s. I am ok with fossil fuel until we can have meaningful supply to replace them. Illinois should not have to cover the cost for us killing the energy will no replacement in place.

What role should the state play in housing affordability?

The state should slash most zoning laws and red tape allowing greater opportunities for devlopment.

How should the state address rising energy costs from data centers? How do you balance water rights between communities and industry regarding data center development?

Data centers need to pay more than their share of costs. citizens should not pay a price of any kind when data centers are built. Data centers and industries should pay a premium on water and energy as to not effect local citizens. Data Centers and industries should have to pay if they negatively affect the population and the enviroment.

To what level should the state fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears?

The stadium is not top priority. I would like to see the Bears stay in Illinois but any government involvement must be a profitable venture. The state should not fund anything unless we can get a guarantee that the funding will be paid back with interest. Maintaining infrastructure around the stadium would be less of an issue compared to full funding support for the stadium.

Should the state regulate the use of AI in the classroom? To what extent?

AI should not be used in school beyond teaching about it or using it as a support teaching tool that would be heavily regulated. Students should not have any access to AI in school as that could be cheating.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

No Donors. That will change if I win the primary. I prefer not to have money dictate elections. If I win the Primary and I am open to donations I will keep it personal and small amounts.