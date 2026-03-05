Ottawa named “dementia-friendly city” by Dementia Friendly America

As of Feb 3, 2026, the city of Ottawa is now recognized by Dementia Friendly America as "Dementia-Friendly" (Photo Provided By Joelle Patterson)

The city of Ottawa is now officially a “dementia-friendly city”. After a year of work by community leaders to collaborate, educate, and train, Dementia Friendly America has recognized Ottawa for its commitment to making the city safe and friendly for people with dementia.

According to the Dementia Friendly America website, “A dementia-friendly community is a village, town, city or county that is informed, safe and respectful of individuals living with dementia, their families and caregivers, and provides supportive options that foster quality of life.”

Dementia Friendly America formally recognized Ottawa as dementia-friendly on Feb. 3, approving its application after a year of work spearheaded by Pleasant View Senior Living Senior Resident Life Director and Memory Support Director Joelle Patterson, and Pavilion Healthcare of Ottawa Activity Director Christine Simmons.

“The two of us got together and wanted to make it happen for the town of Ottawa,” Patterson said. “Luckily, we have an amazing community and it did not take much effort to get some key people from the community and business owners together in a room, so we were very, very fortunate for that.”

The Ottawa Police and Fire departments, La Salle County Health Department, City of Ottawa, T4 Medical, Spry Geriatric Therapy Group, Reddick Library, Nells Woodland, Alzheimers Association, La Salle County Nursing Home, YMCA, American Legion, NCAT and OSF were among those who participated.

Patterson said they met at the Reddick Library every month for a year to discuss what becoming “dementia-friendly” would entail for the city of Ottawa.

“We’ve been going through trainings to become dementia champions, to present dementia talks, to be able to make people and businesses a dementia friend or dementia friendly business,” Patterson said. “We really hope to make as many businesses dementia friendly in the town.”

The dementia-friendly initiative follows similar efforts from Mendota, Princeton and other local municipalities.

“We’re looking at education for community members, support for the caregivers and providing safe spaces for the people living with dementia,” Patterson said.

A large part of this effort comes from the training of the action team, which will complete its final training later this month to become official dementia friends in the eyes of Dementia Friendly America.

“The training goes over basic knowledge of dementia, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, and offers some tools that they can use to communicate and give simple steps to a person with dementia that will make it easier for them to establish what they’re trying to do,” Patterson said.

Dementia Friendly America defines dementia as an umbrella term referring to a range of neurological conditions that affect a person’s brain over time, affecting a person’s cognitive abilities, such as their ability to think, remember, and reason, to levels that interfere with daily life.

Patterson said she hopes the work of the community and the recognition from Dementia Friendly America will impact more than just residents living with dementia.

“I think it’s going to help everyone involved. It’s going to help the person living with dementia feel included in the world they live in. We’re here to support the caregivers who are their main support as well,” Patterson said. “I want to live in a community where, if someday I develop dementia, I’m supported, loved and cared for by the community that I’ve lived in my entire life.”

Dementia Friendly America is a national network of communities, organizations and individuals seeking to ensure that communities across the U.S. are equipped to support people living with dementia and their care partners.

For more information, call 202-872-0888 or email dfstarvedrock@gmail.com.