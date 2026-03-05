Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

AARP offers driver safety program at Bureau County Senior Center

Refresher course for drivers 50 and older runs March 9-10 in Princeton

AARP is hosting a driver safety program at the Bureau County Senior Center.

By Maribeth M. Wilson

AARP is hosting a driver safety program at the Bureau County Senior Center.

The program will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, at the center, 16 W. Marion St. in Princeton.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is a classroom and online driving refresher course designed for drivers 50 and older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, review driving strategies, emphasize being smart on the road, look at changing technology, examine the effects of aging on driving and learn about the changes aging residents need to accept.

Upon completion of the course, participants receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company, which may grant a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare insurance. To register, call 815-879-3981.

Bureau CountyBCRIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.