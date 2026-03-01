Putnam County library screens documentary on women in World War II

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to attend a free screening of “Her War, Her Story: Women of World War II” on Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to attend a free screening of “Her War, Her Story: Women of World War II” on Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m.

Narrated by Jane Lynch, the documentary presents the experiences of more than two dozen women during World War II. Through accounts from members of the U.S. Women’s Army Corps and civilian witnesses to the war in Europe, the one-hour film examines women’s roles during the conflict and the ways they demonstrated patriotism, service and steadfastness during critical moments.

The film is rated PG and is made possible through the WWII Foundation. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville.