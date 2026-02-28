Writers at Westclox author fair set for March 14 in Peru

Fire on Fifth Pizza will host a free Writers at Westclox author fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14 (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Fire on Fifth Pizza will host a free Writers at Westclox author fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Attendees will be able to speak to authors, buy signed books, and enter a raffle for a chance to win a book goodies gift basket.

Peru Public Library representatives will also be available. The book genres include mystery, suspense, historical fiction, fantasy, romance, nonfiction, psychological thriller, poetry, memoirs, and children’s books.

Fire on Fifth Pizza is located at 300 Fifth St. in Peru.