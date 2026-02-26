Princeton Elementary to hold preschool screening March 19-20

Princeton Elementary students accustomed to twice daily shuttles may be forced to find other options if a driver shortage becomes worse. Nationwide and locally, school districts are feeling the pinch as drivers become shorter in supply requiring some creativity in transporting students. (Shaw Local News Network)

Princeton Elementary will host a preschool screening on March 19-20 at Douglas Elementary School.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old before September this year to participate. Screenings will check motor, learning, speech and language, social-emotional and self-help skills.

The free screening is required for families planning to enroll in the district’s Bright Beginnings Pre-Kindergarten Program, funded by the Illinois State Board of Education, but any family may schedule a developmental checkup.

Children already enrolled do not need to be screened again.

Proof of income, as well as an up-to-date physical and immunization records, must be submitted before the first day of school.

Call 815-875-6075 to schedule. Appointments are required and last about 45 minutes.