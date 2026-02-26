Princeton Elementary to hold preschool screening March 19-20

Princeton Elementary will host a preschool screening on March 19-20 at Douglas Elementary School.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old before September this year to participate. Screenings will check motor, learning, speech and language, social-emotional and self-help skills.
The free screening is required for families planning to enroll in the district’s Bright Beginnings Pre-Kindergarten Program, funded by the Illinois State Board of Education, but any family may schedule a developmental checkup.
Children already enrolled do not need to be screened again.
Proof of income, as well as an up-to-date physical and immunization records, must be submitted before the first day of school.
Call 815-875-6075 to schedule. Appointments are required and last about 45 minutes.